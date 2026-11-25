MENAFN - Gulf Times) The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, will launch four research reports during its eighth summit, taking place on November 29 and 30 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. Under the theme“The New Health Span,” the reports examine what it will take for more people to live longer in good health.

Together, the reports explore the policies, financing mechanisms and governance that can help more people access care and improve their health throughout life.

For a patient awaiting gene therapy, access to treatment depends on who will pay for it and where a specialist team can administer it. A couple weighing an additional fertility test may want to know whether the results would influence their treatment options.

“A discovery can change what's possible years before it changes anyone's life. What happens in between depends on decisions about what we fund, how early we act, and what evidence we require before we change care,” said Dr Taskeen Khan, director of Research and Policy at WISH.“We're launching these four reports at WISH8 to help policymakers and clinicians decide where they can act now and where they need better answers.”

The first report, The Longevity Dividend: Lessons from Science and Society, examines how prevention early in life can help people stay healthy and active as they age. It also asks what evidence would justify using tools such as tests that estimate biological age in routine care.

Shifting the focus to access to breakthrough treatments, Financing the Cure: New Models for Breakthrough Therapies report examines payment options for health systems facing high upfront costs when the benefits of treatment may extend over years. Furthermore, it looks at the diagnostic services, specialist teams and long-term follow-up patients need to receive these therapies safely.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into healthcare, Artificial Intelligence Across Health Systems report explores what it takes to move beyond regulatory approval to safe and effective use in clinical practice. It examines how health systems can build the capacity to deploy, oversee and evaluate these technologies at scale.

Lastly, against a backdrop of rapid advances in reproductive medicine, The Future of Fertility: Navigating Technology, Power and Policy report explores emerging technologies and the growing commercialisation of fertility services. It considers how patients can make informed decisions and how regulation can keep pace with scientific innovation.

The four reports build on more than 80 research and policy reports WISH has published over the years. Its 2016 report Autism: A Global Framework for Action called for closer coordination across health, education, and social services. Qatar drew on those recommendations when developing its National Autism Plan, launched in April 2017. WISH research has also informed policy beyond Qatar, helping shape Panama's approach to type 2 diabetes prevention and care.

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