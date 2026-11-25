MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation, Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met in Canada with Secretary of State for International Development of Canada Randeep Sarai, on the sidelines of the 1st Strategic Dialogue between the two countries in Ottawa.

The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and cement them. It also discussed key items on the agenda of the working group on development and humanitarian co-operation, part of the strategic dialogue between the two nations, along with a number of other topics of common interest.

Dialogue Ottawa