Al-Misnad Meets Canada's Secretary Of State For International Development
The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and cement them. It also discussed key items on the agenda of the working group on development and humanitarian co-operation, part of the strategic dialogue between the two nations, along with a number of other topics of common interest.Dialogue Ottawa
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