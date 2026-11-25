MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has concluded the third edition of The Pearl Food Festival, held at Porto Arabia from November 11 to 21. The festival offered a programme of food, entertainment, and family activities at the waterfront.

More than 40 food booths featured culinary concepts from The Pearl Island and beyond, giving participating businesses the opportunity to present their offerings to residents and visitors. The programme also included live entertainment, photo opportunities, and a dedicated kids' zone featuring inflatables, carnival games, crafts, and face painting.

Together, these experiences created opportunities for residents and visitors to gather, explore a variety of food concepts, and enjoy family activities at Porto Arabia. The festival also provided a platform for participating businesses to engage with the community and showcase their offerings.

As Official Sponsor, Qatar Airways Privilege Club held a raffle draw offering a prize of 250,000 Avios points. Snoonu, the National Delivery Partner, supported the festival with on-site activations and giveaways.

UDC The Pearl Food Festival Porto Arabia