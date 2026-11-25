MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) is introducing personalised Wellness and Lifestyle Genetic Reports for eligible research participants, offering insights into how genetic factors may influence body weight, eating habits, physical activity and metabolism.

The initiative aims to make genomic research more accessible to participants, helping them better understand the relationship between their genes, lifestyle and health, while emphasising that genetic predisposition does not necessarily determine an individual's health outcomes.

The reports will be provided during follow-up visits to participants who have consented to receive the information, as part of QPHI's efforts to share research findings and promote public understanding of genetics and its role in health and wellbeing.

Dr Emmanouil Dermitzakis, president of QPHI, said“Our vision is to position Qatar as a global leader in precision health, transforming lives through data-driven and personalised healthcare. Initiatives such as the Wellness and Lifestyle Genetic Report reflect our commitment to translating scientific research and genomic data into meaningful knowledge that benefits individuals and society.”

The report examines 29 traits associated with health and lifestyle, drawing on selected genetic information from participants and scientific findings published in international and local research studies.

The traits cover areas including body weight, body fat and muscle mass, appetite and feelings of fullness, responses to certain foods, exercise performance, endurance, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

QPHI said the findings are reviewed and selected by experts based on the scientific knowledge available at the time the report was developed. However, the institute stressed that genes are only one factor influencing health, with diet, physical activity, environment, age and other factors also playing important roles.

The report is intended as an educational resource rather than a medical diagnosis or personalised treatment plan. It cannot determine an individual's ideal diet or exercise programme and does not replace medical tests, routine health assessments or professional medical advice.

Dr Wadha al-Muftah, chief medical officer at QPHI, said the initiative seeks to help participants understand their genetic information without viewing genes as the sole determinants of their future health.“We want people to recognise that our genes may influence certain characteristics, but they do not determine our future health. Lifestyle, environment, and many other factors remain equally important,” she said.

Participants will receive the reports during feedback visits, where members of QPHI's medical team will explain the findings in accessible language and discuss their implications and limitations. The sessions will also allow participants to ask questions and gain a clearer understanding of what their genetic results may suggest.

Dr Radja Messai Badji, director of translational medicine at QPHI, noted:“Not every scientific finding can be used to predict someone's health or guide medical decisions. Through this initiative, we want to make some of that knowledge accessible to our participants, while being transparent about what the science can and cannot tell us,” she said.

The official added that the programme also recognises participants' contributions to research and provides an opportunity to strengthen their understanding of genomic science.

QPHI said it has established procedures to review reports before delivery, protect participants' information and support medical teams in explaining the results responsibly.

The lifestyle reports are distinct from clinical genetic testing used to identify inherited health conditions. Any other medical concerns identified during routine health assessments will continue to be addressed through established healthcare pathways.

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