MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Wednesday became home to a pioneering hub in human performance science as WHOOP, the global human performance technology company, opened its headquarters in Msheireb Downtown Doha, bringing cutting-edge research, technological innovation and interactive consumer experiences under one roof.

In a landmark expansion of its global footprint, the company unveiled its first international performance laboratory and its first-ever flagship retail store worldwide, underscoring Qatar's growing appeal as a destination for technology-driven investment and scientific research.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ibrahim al-Mahmoud, His Excellency Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, and a number of officials.

The development builds on the partnership announced in October 2025 between WHOOP and Invest Qatar, reflecting both the Middle East's growing significance in the company's global strategy and Qatar's ambitions to cultivate a knowledge-based economy powered by innovation.

At the heart of the new headquarters is WHOOP Labs Doha, which will expand the company's global research and development capabilities while opening new avenues for collaboration with regional institutions, athletes and researchers.

The facility brings together performance science, corporate operations and consumer engagement in an integrated setting, positioning Doha as a regional focal point for research into human health and performance.

Invest Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed al-Thani said Qatar continues to advance its knowledge-based, technology-driven economy by attracting leading international companies to establish and expand their operations in the country.

He described the opening of WHOOP's first international performance laboratory as a significant milestone in the partnership, demonstrating Qatar's ability to provide an enabling environment for global companies pursuing their regional growth ambitions.

WHOOP's expanded presence, he noted, would help advance sports technology and performance science while strengthening research collaboration in Qatar and the wider region.

Beyond its scientific remit, the headquarters will serve as a permanent home for the growing WHOOP community across the Gulf, offering a platform for engagement, knowledge-sharing and collaboration at the intersection of health, technology and human performance.

WHOOP founder and CEO Will Ahmed said Qatar had embraced the company in an extraordinary way, describing the opening as a major investment in the future of human performance.

“WHOOP Qatar introduces our first international lab and our first flagship store ever. It gives us a home in the heart of the GCC to serve our members and help more people unlock their potential across Qatar and the wider region,” he said.

WHOOP scientific research international performance laboratory