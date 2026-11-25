Qatar, Egypt Review Regional Situation
The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation and reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and close coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote regional security and stability.
The PM reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.bilateral cooperation regional security maritime navigation diplomatic efforts
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