MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Affairs Dr Badr Abdelatty in Cairo Wednesday.

The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation and reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and close coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote regional security and stability.

The PM reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.

bilateral cooperation regional security maritime navigation diplomatic efforts