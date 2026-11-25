MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's facilities management (FM) market is on course to reach $11.15bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.75% over 2027-2032, according to a new report from the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA). The findings land as buildings across the country are being asked to do more, cost less to run and leave a lighter footprint.

The Qatar Facility Management Market Report, developed with MEFMA's Knowledge Partner Mordor Intelligence, was released at the MEFMA Conference 2026: Qatar on November 24 at the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha. It ties the expansion to continued infrastructure investment, a sharper focus on sustainability and wider adoption of digital technologies.

As Qatar's government, commercial, residential, hospitality and mixed-use portfolio grows and matures, demand is rising for integrated FM services that protect asset value across the full building lifecycle. Energy and water efficiency, carbon reduction, smart building systems and predictive maintenance are emerging as the key growth areas, opening new doors for service providers, technology partners and FM professionals.

Ali AlSuwaidi, MEFMA vice president and Global FM Chairman, said: "This report gives Qatar's FM community a shared evidence base for planning and investment. Our focus now is on turning these insights into action by raising standards, developing local talent and positioning FM as a strategic contributor to Qatar's long-term development goals."

Held under the theme 'FM in Qatar: Smart, Sustainable & Future-Ready', the full-day conference drew more than 400 attendees, including FM professionals, government representatives, asset owners, service providers, consultants and technology specialists. Keynotes and panels examined sustainable FM practices and measurable environmental impact, smart technologies, workforce development, operational performance and the role of FM in supporting Qatar's long-term development ambitions.

The event marked MEFMA's 13th conference in Qatar, reinforcing the association's commitment to advancing the industry in the country and across the region through research, knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Seifeddine Beldi, director, Key Accounts and UAE Lower Gulf at Fine Solutions, the conference's Diamond Sponsor, said: "The MEFMA Qatar Conference is an important opportunity to bring industry leaders together and advance the conversation on the future of Facility Management. Sustainability is no longer just about adopting greener solutions. It is about delivering measurable results. In Qatar and across the region, we have a real opportunity to improve building performance, reduce environmental impact, and create long-term value. This requires clients, service providers, and solution partners to work together and make sustainability part of everyday operations."

MEFMA infrastructure investment Marriott Marquis City Center