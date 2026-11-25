MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Search crews recovered the bodies of nine miners from a flooded mining pit in Indonesia's West Java province on Wednesday, as rescue operations pressed ahead for 17 others still missing underground, local authorities confirmed.

The victims were evacuated from two mining tunnels, with six bodies recovered from Tunnel A and three from Tunnel B as of 7 p.m. local time.

Rescue teams began assessing the site and pumping water from the tunnels on Wednesday morning. Rescue efforts were hampered by high water levels, narrow access, slippery terrain and limited lighting. The mine was estimated to be about 100 meters deep.

Authorities continued searching for the 17 missing miners while prioritizing rescuers' safety.

Eleven miners escaped from one section of the excavation before floodwaters filled the pit, which is located in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta.