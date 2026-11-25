MENAFN - The Peninsula) Agencies

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 2-2 draw by Roma at Parc des Princes, ending the reigning champions' four-match winning run in the Champions League.

Roma stunned the hosts early when Mario Hermoso scored in the fifth minute after a cross from Matias Soulé. PSG levelled through Illia Zabarnyi in the 31st minute, with Senny Mayulu providing the assist.

Ousmane Dembele put PSG ahead from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, but Roma responded as Donyell Malen converted their own spot-kick 16 minutes later.

The draw left PSG on 13 points from five games, two behind leaders Real Madrid, while Roma earned a valuable point in Paris.

Meanwhile, Liverpool produced a strong away display at Club Brugge, winning 3-0 at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring in the 13th minute after being set up by Dominik Szoboszlai. Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 79th minute, with Rio Ngumoha providing the assist. Isak completed his brace three minutes later.

The victory lifted Liverpool to 12 points from five matches, with four wins and one defeat, strengthening their position among the leading teams in the league phase.

Earlier, Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Sabah in Azerbaijan, with Anthony Gordon scoring twice in the Champions League encounter.

Gordon put the visitors ahead after 32 minutes, reacting quickly after goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov could only parry Karim Adeyemi's cross. The England winger struck again early after the break, following up when Gabriel Jesus' effort was saved.

Adeyemi then converted Alejandro Balde's low delivery before Jesus added a fourth from a corner. Sabah pulled one back through Joy-Lance Mickels, but Barcelona remained in control to claim a fourth win in five matches.

At Fortuna Arena in Prague, Slavia Prague suffered a 1-0 defeat to Villarreal to extend their winless Champions League run to a record 24 matches.

Tajon Buchanan settled the game with a first-time finish into the bottom corner after the break, lifting Villarreal into the qualification places.

Slavia had several key decisions go against them. Mubarak Suleiman's goal was ruled out for offside, while Villarreal's Renato Veiga saw a red card reduced to yellow following a VAR review. Slavia were also awarded a penalty for a foul on Wiktor Nowak, but the decision was overturned after another VAR check.