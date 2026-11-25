MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Cape Town: South Africa's Western Cape High Court on Wednesday declared unlawful and set aside an independent panel's report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer over the Phala Phala affair, also invalidating steps taken by the parliamentary impeachment committee in connection with the report.

"The report of the independent panel... is declared unlawful, and is reviewed and set aside in its entirety," the Western Cape High Court said in a unanimous ruling handed down in Cape Town on Wednesday.

"Any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to the Report are reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside," the court said.

Following hearings in September, the court found that the report was fundamentally flawed and "could not stand." However, the ruling can be appealed.

In a statement issued later Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said she "will study the judgment, its immediate implications on the National Assembly and its Impeachment Committee, with a view to give effect to the Court's order."

The Phala Phala case stems from the alleged theft of about 580,000 U.S. dollars in cash from Ramaphosa's private game farm in Limpopo Province in 2020, raising questions over whether the money had been properly declared to the authorities.

In a 2022 report, the independent panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, said there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed serious misconduct in connection with the matter. The National Assembly later that year voted against adopting the report and pursuing impeachment proceedings.

The impeachment process was revived after South Africa's Constitutional Court ruled in May that the Parliament had acted unlawfully in voting against the adoption of the panel's report in 2022.

On May 26, the National Assembly announced the formation of a 31-member committee to investigate possible impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala affair and announced its membership. The president launched a legal challenge in the Western Cape High Court the same day, seeking to have the panel's findings reviewed and set aside.

On June 12, he filed an urgent application with the same court to suspend the impeachment committee's work pending the outcome of his challenge. On July 24, the Western Cape High Court, in a majority judgment, granted him an interim interdict barring the committee from proceeding until his challenge to the panel's report was decided.