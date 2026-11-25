MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted the fourth edition of its "From the Memory of Private Collections in Qatar" seminar series on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, celebrating the private library of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud.

The event highlighted the renowned scholar's life, his lasting contributions to Qatar's judiciary and Islamic scholarship, and the rare books, manuscripts and documents he collected.

HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari attended the seminar alongside HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud; President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Muhannadi; and HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, as well as other dignitaries and experts.

The event marked another milestone in a series dedicated to highlighting the important role individuals and families play in preserving private libraries, which form a cornerstone of Qatar's cultural heritage and a shared legacy for future generations.

In his remarks, HE Dr. Al Kawari said: "Private collections and libraries hold a wealth of documents and books that tell our nation's story. The library of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud is a powerful testament to Qatar's deeply rooted intellectual tradition. By celebrating this collection and encouraging its preservation, we are doing more than safeguarding books and manuscripts; we are protecting the heart of our cultural identity so it continues to inspire generations to come."

Several speakers also reflected on the late scholar's life and career.

Former President of Qatar's Sharia Courts and son of the late Sheikh, Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, spoke about his father's judicial career and lifelong dedication to Islamic scholarship.

He said: "Every day, my late father would begin his judicial work before sunrise, reviewing the previous day's cases and writing his rulings before receiving litigants. He always sought to reconcile disputing parties wherever possible, and would even pay from his own pocket to reach a settlement when one party was in need. His bond with books, however, began years before his judicial career."

Dr. Yousef Al Obaidan, former Professor of Political Science at Qatar University, also shared his memories of the late scholar.

"My memory still holds moments and gatherings that I cherish, from the vibrant nights of Ramadan, to which he brought a unique spiritual atmosphere with his heartfelt guidance, to his familiar voice in Friday sermons and Qatar Radio lessons that shaped the consciousness of an entire generation," he said.

For her part, Aysha Hassan Al Ansari, Head of Heritage Collections at Qatar National Library, said the seminar series highlights the importance of collaboration between QNL and Qatari families who own private libraries in safeguarding the country's cultural heritage for future generations.

She added that the library was proud to celebrate the life and legacy of the distinguished scholar, the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, who founded Qatar's Sharia judiciary and was the first head of its Sharia courts.

She also extended her thanks to the family of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud for their contribution to preserving an important chapter of Qatar's history, culture and intellectual heritage.