MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Cairo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today in Cairo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty,.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to reduce tensions and enhance regional security and stability.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.