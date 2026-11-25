MMA Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov To Join Steve Harvey, Terry Crews In Doha
Doha, Qatar: Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to join American television host Steve Harvey and actor Terry Crews for a special event at Katara Amphitheatre on December 3, 2026.
Qatar Calendar announced the addition of the former UFC lightweight champion to the event, titled“An Evening with Steve Harvey,” in a joint social media post with Qatar Calendar.
The event will bring together the three personalities for an evening of comedy and candid conversations on personal growth, resilience and reinvention.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8pm, with tickets available through Visit Qatar.
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