MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today announced the dollar thresholds used to determine whether certain consumer credit and lease transactions in 2027 are subject to certain protections under Regulation Z (Truth in Lending) and Regulation M (Consumer Leasing).

By law, the agencies are required to adjust the thresholds annually based on the annual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W. Transactions at or below the thresholds are subject to the protections of the regulations.

Specifically, based on the 3.9 percent annual percentage increase in the CPI-W as of June 1, 2026, Regulation Z and Regulation M generally will apply to consumer credit transactions and consumer leases of $76,300 or less in 2027. However, private education loans and loans secured by real property, such as mortgages, are subject to Regulation Z regardless of the amount of the loan.