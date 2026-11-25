MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated nutrition, fitness and lifestyle offering accelerates international market penetration for the Group's flagship SystemLS brand through a capital-efficient digital growth model

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD ), announces the launch of its SystemLS AI-powered mobile app, developed in collaboration with US-based Portions Master. The app is now available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, with free access and an optional paid Premium subscription.

The launch delivers the initiative announced on 17 November 2026. The app extends SystemLS beyond nutrition products with a comprehensive AI-powered wellness coach designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, supporting international expansion and creating a recurring subscription revenue opportunity.

An integrated SystemLS experience

The app combines AI-powered nutrition tracking, personalised meal planning, fitness guidance and lifestyle tracking in one mobile experience. Users can photograph meals to estimate calories and macronutrients, discover recipes based on available ingredients and preferences, access workouts tailored to their goals and equipment, and track progress.

SystemLS's differentiation lies in connecting these capabilities with its flagship nutrition range, established customer relationships and strategic wellness hubs. This integrated ecosystem provides multiple ways to attract and support customers, combining everyday digital engagement with nutrition products and physical points of contact.

Free access provides an entry point, while Premium offers broader AI functionality and personalisation. Full details of features, subscription options and pricing are available at systemls-wellness-app. Shareholders and investors are invited to download the app and experience its personalised nutrition, fitness and lifestyle tools firsthand.

A growing market with encouraging initial testing

Sensor Tower reports that worldwide health and fitness app revenue from in-app purchases reached $4.5 billion in 2025, up 13% year on year, compared with download growth of 0.8%.i These figures demonstrate an established market for paid digital wellness services; they describe the broader category rather than SystemLS's addressable market.

Initial testing of the underlying app produced encouraging results. Across eight Meta advertising campaigns, Meta reported 7,295 installs from advertising expenditure of approximately $15,276, equivalent to a weighted average advertising cost of $2.09 per install during a recent soft launch. These results provide an initial customer acquisition benchmark for the SystemLS rollout; they do not establish paid subscription conversion, retention or future SystemLS performance.

Capital-efficient expansion and recurring revenue potential

The collaboration enables Rapid Nutrition to extend SystemLS into digital services without acquiring a technology business or making a substantial upfront capital investment in developing a standalone platform.

Digital distribution reduces dependence on the inventory, logistics and physical product-registration processes associated with international nutrition product expansion, while remaining subject to applicable local requirements. The Group intends to introduce the app through existing customer channels, its wellness hubs and targeted digital marketing.

For shareholders, the initiative adds three potential sources of value: wider international reach for SystemLS, recurring Premium subscription income and stronger customer relationships supporting retention and repeat product purchases.

Management comment

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition PLC, commented:

“We have delivered the app launch outlined on 17 November, extending SystemLS into an integrated nutrition, fitness and lifestyle experience.”

“Our differentiation is the connection between personalised digital tools, our flagship nutrition range and our wellness hubs. Together, these give us more ways to reach customers and support them throughout their daily routines.”

“For shareholders, the app creates a digital entry point into new markets, supporting customer acquisition and loyalty while providing a channel to promote and sell the flagship SystemLS nutrition range. By connecting everyday personalised support with product discovery and purchasing, the model is designed to strengthen retention, encourage repeat purchases and increase customer lifetime value, alongside recurring Premium subscription income.”

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

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Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“Prospectus Regulation”), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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i“Sensor Tower, State of Mobile 2026, 'Health & Fitness Apps See Surging Revenue Fueled by AI', February 2026.”