MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Explore the risks vs. rewards of dental implants with San Francisco Dental Implant Center. Discover why studies show the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

- Dr. Alex RabinovichSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco Dental Implant Center, a local dental implant surgery center at in San Francisco, is proud to announce new content. A recent study on dental implants found that the long-term benefits often outweigh the risks of oral surgery. An unhealthy mouth can include gum disease and broken or missing teeth. Dental implant surgery can replace bad teeth with a set of stable dental implants. Proper daily oral care can help the implants remain strong and healthy throughout a lifetime.“Dental implants should never be considered a 'one and done' solution to a healthy mouth. As great as implants are to improve a person's smile, they shouldn't stop anyone from going in for regular oral check-ups,” explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich. "Proper daily maintenance and regular dental check-ups are part of the long-term plan to keep a mouth with implants healthy.”The new post for the pros and cons of dental implants is at blog/dental-implants-s/. Recent research from Rutgers University explores the causes of peri-implantitis, which can affect dental implant patients. Peri-implantitis includes gum inflammation and bone loss in the jaw around the implants. Mouth disease can stem from poor daily hygiene and skipping regular dental check-ups. Dr. Alex Rabinovich is a leading oral surgeon in San Francisco with expertise in dental implant surgery. Dr. Rabinovich meets prospective patients for a complimentary, private consultation; each patient is unique and only an individualized exam with an oral surgeon can correctly outline pros and cons, risks and benefits.Dental implant options include all-on-four implants (all-on-four-implants/ ), multiple-tooth replacement, full-mouth dental implants, and single-tooth implants. Dr. Rabinovich is an expert in jaw and facial reconstruction when surgery is needed due to illness or an accident. San Francisco Dental Implant Center supports patients before, during, and after surgery. Other consultation topics may include pain management and an affordable monthly payment plan. The advantages of visiting a top San Francisco oral surgeon are listed on the clinic page at our-advantage/.Individuals ready to learn more about the risks of dental implants can visit this page for an academic study on the subject: .STUDIES SHOW DENTAL IMPLANT CARE OFFERS LOWER RISKS AND HIGHER LONG-TERM REWARDSCDC research shows up to 65% of Americans have seen a dentist for a check-up and cleaning within the last twelve months. The remaining 35% may not understand the importance of regular oral care for their overall health. Gum disease and bone deterioration in the mouth can cause other serious problems such as heart disease.ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO DENTAL IMPLANT CENTERSan Francisco Dental Implant Center ( ) is in the City's Financial District. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, SF Dental Implants specializes in dental implant placement, restoration, and tooth replacement. The team is one of the most experienced in the Bay Area. Qualified patients may be eligible for 'All-in-four' dental implants, also known as Teeth-in-a-Day surgery. Dr. Rabinovich is a Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in dental implants. San Francisco Dental Implants serves all San Francisco neighborhoods, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

+1 415-655-1071

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San Francisco Dental Implant Center Announces Content on Informed Decisions Concerning Dental Implants News Provided By JM Internet Group November 26, 2026, 03:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science



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