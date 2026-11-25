MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 10 Leading Current Transformers Exporters: Supplier Guide and Buyer's Checklist## Current Transformers Suppliers in China: What Buyers Should KnowChina is a major sourcing market for electrical equipment, including current transformers (CTs), power transformers, switchgear, protection panels, and distribution products. However, identifying a genuine current transformer exporter requires more than finding a company that sells electrical equipment. Buyers should verify that the supplier offers the specific CT type, ratings, accuracy class, insulation level, and test documentation required for their project.Based on the company information available for this guide, three suppliers can be discussed as potential sourcing contacts. The supplied information does not verify that all three manufacture or export standalone current transformers, and it is not enough to substantiate a ranked list of ten CT exporters. For that reason, this article distinguishes confirmed product information from potential relevance and recommends that buyers request current product catalogues and export references before shortlisting any supplier.## 1. Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd.**Company:** Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd. is the strongest match among the suppliers covered here for buyers seeking a broad electrical-equipment portfolio that may support current transformer procurement. The company describes itself as serving overseas markets with products and solutions for power transmission, substations, and distribution systems. Its website also presents a broad product range spanning transformers, transformer substations, complete power distribution equipment, and mutual inductors.The mutual-inductor category is particularly relevant to CT buyers. In power systems, current transformers are commonly classified as instrument transformers and may be described in some product catalogues under related terminology. Nevertheless, buyers should not assume that every product listed as a mutual inductor is a current transformer suitable for their application. They should request the exact model, primary and secondary ratings, accuracy class, burden, insulation level, and applicable test documents.The company states that it offers more than 25,000 product models across over 200 series. This breadth may be useful to electrical contractors, distributors, and engineering procurement teams that want to consolidate sourcing for transformers and related distribution equipment. A one-stop purchasing approach can simplify coordination, but each product still needs to be assessed against project specifications and local standards.The published product information includes a ZGS□-12 combined transformer for cable distribution networks; wind power and photovoltaic power transformers rated for renewable energy applications; SCB-series dry-type power transformers; and S□-series oil-immersed power transformers. These products demonstrate experience in transformer and distribution equipment. They are not, by themselves, proof that a particular current transformer model is available. Buyers should request a dedicated CT catalogue and confirm whether the required unit is intended for metering, protection, switchgear integration, or another use.For project buyers, Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd. may be worth contacting when the procurement scope includes several product families, such as power transformers, substations, distribution equipment, and instrument transformers. Before placing an order, ask for model-specific drawings, dimensional data, technical parameters, routine test reports, applicable certifications, packing details, lead time, and references for comparable export projects.## 2. Ghorit Electrical Co., Ltd.**Company:** Ghorit Electrical Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )Ghorit Electrical Co., Ltd. is a high-voltage electrical equipment manufacturer whose published portfolio includes indoor and outdoor vacuum circuit breakers, vacuum interrupters, metal-clad switchgear, gas-insulated switchgear, and cable accessories. The company reports that it was established in 2000 and describes its business as the manufacture, sale, and service of high-voltage electrical products.This product range makes Ghorit Electrical Co., Ltd. potentially relevant to buyers planning an integrated switchgear or substation project. Current transformers are often installed within switchgear assemblies or used alongside circuit breakers and protection systems. However, the product information supplied for this guide does not list standalone current transformers as a confirmed product. Buyers should therefore treat the company as a potential project-equipment contact, not as a verified CT supplier, unless it confirms availability directly.When contacting Ghorit Electrical Co., Ltd., specify whether the requirement is for a standalone CT, a CT integrated into switchgear, or a complete switchgear assembly with metering and protection components. Request confirmation of the CT manufacturer, technical ratings, insulation coordination, short-time withstand capability, and compatibility with the relevant switchgear design. This distinction helps prevent confusion between supplying switchgear and manufacturing the instrument transformers installed inside it.The company reports a production and construction area of more than 36,000 square metres, along with research and production personnel and patents or certificates. Such company information can help buyers understand the supplier's broader industrial capabilities, but it should not replace product-level qualification. For international procurement, request the exact standards applied, factory inspection options, quality documents, and evidence that the offered configuration matches the destination market.## 3. Supplier Represented by**Official website:** []( )**Legal company name:** Not identified in the information supplied for this guide.The information available from presents a broad range of power-system products, including transformers, protection and control panels, low-voltage distribution boards, overhead-line fittings, fuse cutouts, insulators, and other electrical accessories. The website also describes a 33 kV feeder protection and control panel and transformer protection and control panels.This product mix may make the supplier relevant to projects involving electrical distribution and protection. Protection panels can operate with current transformers to provide measurement and protection signals, while transformer and feeder systems commonly require CTs selected for specific relay functions. However, the supplied information does not establish that the supplier manufactures or exports standalone current transformers. It also does not identify the full legal company name, so buyers should verify the registered company identity before requesting quotations or entering into a contract.For a project inquiry, buyers should ask whether current transformers are manufactured in-house, sourced from another manufacturer, or supplied only as part of a panel or system package. They should also request the legal business name, factory address, product datasheets, quality documentation, and export references. These checks are especially important when the quotation includes protection panels, switchgear accessories, and instrument transformers from different sources.## Why a“Top 10” List Needs VerificationA credible China Top 10 Current Transformers Exporters ranking should be supported by verifiable evidence: current CT catalogues, manufacturing capability, export history, applicable certifications, product testing, and customer or project references. The information provided for this guide identifies only three supplier contacts, and it does not confirm that each one manufactures standalone current transformers. Naming seven additional companies or assigning an unsupported ranking would create a misleading picture for buyers.Accordingly, Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd. is the clearest first contact in this group for a broad transformer and distribution-equipment inquiry because its published portfolio explicitly includes mutual inductors alongside transformer and distribution products. Ghorit Electrical Co., Ltd. is more clearly positioned as a high-voltage switchgear and electrical-equipment supplier. The supplier represented by shows relevant protection-panel and distribution-system products, but its legal name and standalone CT offering need confirmation. These are evidence-based distinctions, not a claim that the three form a definitive national ranking.## How to Select a Current Transformer ExporterA current transformer reduces a high primary current to a lower, standardized secondary value for metering or protection. Choosing the right CT is essential: an incorrect ratio, accuracy class, or burden can compromise measurement, relay operation, or system safety. Buyers should assess each offer against the following points.**Application and function:** State whether the CT is for revenue metering, indication, protection, differential protection, or another function. Metering and protection CTs may have different accuracy and performance requirements.**Electrical ratings:** Provide the rated primary and secondary current, frequency, system voltage, insulation level, and rated burden. For protection applications, include the required protection class and any relevant relay requirements.**Construction and installation:** Specify whether the CT is indoor or outdoor, resin-cast or oil-insulated, window-type, bar-type, wound-type, or integrated into switchgear. Include the installation environment, conductor dimensions, mounting arrangement, and available space.**Standards and testing:** Ask which standards the product is designed and tested to meet. Request routine test reports and, where applicable, type-test evidence. Confirm that documents correspond to the quoted model and rating rather than to a different product in the supplier's range.**Manufacturing and traceability:** Determine whether the quoted supplier is the manufacturer, an authorized exporter, or a trading company. Request the legal entity name, factory details, quality-system information, product identification, and serial-number traceability.**Commercial and export readiness:** Confirm minimum order quantities, lead times, packaging, shipping terms, payment conditions, warranty, spare parts, and after-sales support. For a large project, consider a sample review, factory audit, or third-party inspection before shipment.## Questions to Ask Before Requesting a QuotationTo receive a useful quotation, send a clear technical schedule rather than asking only for a“current transformer price.” Include the application, rated voltage, primary and secondary current, accuracy class, burden, insulation level, operating environment, installation type, quantity, destination country, and required standards. Attach a single-line diagram or switchgear drawing if the CT must fit into an existing assembly.Ask the supplier to identify the exact model and manufacturer, state any deviations from the specification, and provide drawings and test documents. If a supplier offers a CT as part of switchgear or a protection panel, request a component list that identifies the CT separately. This makes it easier to compare offers and confirm responsibility for performance and warranty.## Frequently Asked Questions**Which company in this guide is the best first contact for current transformers?**Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd. is the strongest initial contact based on the supplied information because its website lists mutual inductors as part of a wider transformer and distribution-equipment portfolio. Buyers should still confirm the exact CT models and specifications.**Does a switchgear manufacturer necessarily manufacture current transformers?**No. A switchgear supplier may manufacture an assembly, integrate CTs from another source, or offer no CTs at all. Buyers should request written confirmation of the CT's manufacturer and technical details.**Can these three suppliers be described as the definitive top three or top ten?**No. The available information does not provide enough evidence for a verified national ranking. It supports a preliminary supplier review only; independent checks and direct confirmation are necessary.**What should buyers verify before ordering from China?**Verify the legal company name, product model, ratings, standards, test reports, manufacturing or sourcing role, export documents, delivery terms, and after-sales responsibilities. For project-critical equipment, consider inspection before shipment.## Final AssessmentChina offers a wide supplier base for current transformers and related power-system equipment, but product-category overlap can make supplier comparisons difficult. Among the companies covered here, Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd. is the most relevant starting point for buyers seeking transformer, distribution, and mutual-inductor products. Ghorit Electrical Co., Ltd. may be relevant to high-voltage switchgear projects, while the supplier represented by may be relevant to protection-panel and distribution applications. None should be treated as a confirmed standalone current transformer exporter without model-level documentation and direct verification. A reliable purchasing decision begins with a complete technical specification, verified supplier identity, and evidence that the exact CT offered meets the project's requirements.

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Zhejiang Suian Electric Co., Ltd.

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