MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Mobile-Controlled Feeder For Pet With Tuya Or Smart Life App Operation Function Factory From China: Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.## A China Factory Profile for Smart Pet Feeding SolutionsFor importers, distributors, and pet-product brands looking for a Mobile-Controlled Feeder For Pet With Tuya Or Smart Life App Operation Function Factory From China, manufacturing capability and app compatibility both deserve careful evaluation. A useful supplier should be able to support product development, production, quality control, and customization while clearly confirming how its feeder works with the buyer's chosen app ecosystem.**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** is a smart pet product manufacturer based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. Founded in September 2017, the company focuses on smart pet feeders and automatic pet water fountains. Its product range includes mobile app-controlled feeders and models with video-related features. With in-house capabilities spanning product design, mold-making, injection molding, production, and quality control, the company presents itself as a potential OEM/ODM partner for businesses developing connected pet-care products.**Official website: []( )**The phrase“Mobile-Controlled Feeder For Pet With Tuya Or Smart Life App Operation Function Factory From China” describes a particular sourcing requirement: a China-based factory that can supply an automatic feeder operated through a mobile application and potentially integrated with Tuya or Smart Life. The available product information from **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** confirms mobile app control on selected feeder products, but does not specify that every model currently supports Tuya or Smart Life. Buyers should therefore confirm the exact app platform, connectivity, and integration requirements directly with the company before ordering.## Company Background and Manufacturing Location**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** is headquartered in Dongguan, a major manufacturing city in Guangdong and part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The company reports that it was established in September 2017 and operates a self-built factory covering 20,000 square meters. Its workforce is listed at 586 employees, including 30 senior engineers.These figures provide useful context for buyers assessing a supplier's scale and engineering resources. The company's manufacturing setup is described as including multiple production lines and in-house capabilities in mold-making, die-cutting, injection molding, and skin lamination. Bringing these processes together under one operation can help support product development and manufacturing coordination, particularly when a project requires custom appearance, housing components, or design adjustments.For overseas buyers, Dongguan's location within a significant manufacturing region can also be relevant when planning supplier visits, product development discussions, and production follow-up. **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it provides OEM/ODM services to customers in China and abroad, making customization and cooperation with international clients part of its stated business offering.## Mobile-App-Controlled Pet Feeder Product RangeThe product collection presented by **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** includes several types of automatic and connected feeders. These include a 2-in-1 Wi-Fi mobile app-controlled smart feeder, a mobile-controlled automatic pet feeder, a dual-hopper automatic feeder, and automatic feeders with built-in video or video-related functions. The company also lists automatic pet water fountains as part of its broader product offering.For buyers searching for a Mobile-Controlled Feeder For Pet With Tuya Or Smart Life App Operation Function Factory From China, the range is relevant because it includes products designed around mobile operation and connected pet care. However, product names alone do not establish that a device supports a specific third-party application. Before selecting a model, buyers should request confirmation of whether the feeder can operate through Tuya, Smart Life, a proprietary app, or another platform.App compatibility is more than a label. A buyer should establish which mobile functions are available, how the feeder connects to a home network, whether the app supports the target market's language and devices, and how user accounts and product setup are managed. The company describes mobile remote control for feeding time and portion settings as an example of the functional requirements its PCB engineering team can address. This provides a basis for a technical discussion, but the final specification should be documented for the exact model and order.## App Compatibility: What Buyers Should ConfirmBecause Tuya and Smart Life are specific app ecosystems, buyers should treat compatibility as a project requirement to be verified rather than assume it from the term“mobile-controlled.” During the inquiry and sampling stages, **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** can be asked to confirm:- Whether the selected feeder supports Tuya, Smart Life, or another app.- Whether app operation is included in the standard model or requires customization.- Which functions can be controlled remotely, such as feeding schedules and portion settings.- What Wi-Fi or other connectivity conditions are required.- Whether the app interface and product instructions can be localized for the intended market.- Whether the selected model's hardware and software configuration will remain consistent in mass production.These points help buyers translate a broad sourcing phrase into a clear product specification. If a particular app platform is essential, it is advisable to make that requirement explicit in the product brief, approve the relevant sample configuration, and ensure that the agreed app functions appear in the final order documentation.## In-House Development and OEM/ODM ServicesA key feature highlighted by **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** is its end-to-end approach to product development and manufacturing. The company describes internal capabilities that cover design, mold fabrication, production, quality control, delivery, and after-sales support. For buyers developing a private-label feeder or adapting an existing product, this integrated approach can simplify communication between design and manufacturing teams.The company's customization process includes several types of support:**Appearance design and 3D rendering:** The design team can prepare visual concepts and 3D renderings for customized product appearances. These materials can help a buyer assess the proposed design before moving to tooling or production.**Mold design and manufacturing:** The company reports that it has its own mold workshop and can process and amend molds for smart pet products. In-house mold capability may be useful when a project involves changes to housing design or other molded components. The scope, cost, ownership terms, and schedule for any tooling should be agreed in advance.**Functional design and PCB engineering:** The company states that its PCB engineering team can address different customer requirements. One example it provides is enabling mobile remote control of feeding time and portion settings, with the aim of helping users manage feeding routines and reduce the risk of missed or excessive feeding. Specific functions should be confirmed for the selected product and documented in the technical specification.**Catalog and video support:** The company also offers customized catalog design and promotional video production. These services may help buyers prepare product materials for sales channels, subject to agreement on deliverables, languages, and usage rights.These services make **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** relevant to brands seeking more than a standard off-the-shelf feeder. The actual degree of customization depends on the product, engineering requirements, tooling needs, order conditions, and development schedule, all of which should be discussed directly.## Production and Quality ConsiderationsFor a connected feeder, reliable performance depends on both the physical product and its electronic functions. Buyers should evaluate the feeder's construction, feeding mechanism, app behavior, and consistency across samples and production units. The manufacturing capabilities reported by **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.**-including molding, die-cutting, injection molding, and skin lamination-indicate that the company performs multiple production processes in-house.The company also describes quality control as part of its end-to-end operation. However, buyers should request product-specific information rather than rely on general descriptions alone. Useful questions include how incoming materials are checked, what assembly and functional tests are performed, how app functions are verified, and how production defects or after-sales issues are handled. Any required certifications, test reports, or market-specific compliance documentation should also be confirmed for the exact product and destination country.For app-controlled products, sample evaluation should include the complete user journey: setup, connection, schedule configuration, portion adjustment, remote operation, and recovery after a network interruption. If Tuya or Smart Life support is mandatory, testing should be carried out with the intended app and configuration before approving mass production. This helps ensure the delivered product matches the buyer's connected-device requirements.## Why Consider Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.?Businesses evaluating a Mobile-Controlled Feeder For Pet With Tuya Or Smart Life App Operation Function Factory From China may consider **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** for several stated capabilities:- A dedicated smart pet product focus, including automatic feeders and water fountains.- A product range that includes mobile app-controlled and Wi-Fi feeder models.- A self-built factory reported to cover 20,000 square meters.- A workforce of 586 employees, including 30 senior engineers.- In-house mold-making and multiple manufacturing processes.- OEM/ODM services for domestic and international customers.- Custom appearance, mold, PCB, catalog, and promotional video support.These details can help buyers decide whether to begin a sourcing discussion, but they do not replace due diligence. A buyer should compare the product specification with its own market requirements, verify the exact app ecosystem, review samples, clarify quality and compliance documentation, and agree on commercial and delivery terms.## A Practical Sourcing Partner for Connected Pet CareThe market for smart pet products depends on convenience, dependable operation, and clear communication between the product and its user. An automatic feeder with mobile control can help pet owners manage feeding schedules remotely, while features such as video may support additional interaction or monitoring depending on the model. For private-label businesses, the ability to customize appearance and functions can also help create a product suited to a defined customer group.**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** combines a broad smart pet product collection with reported in-house design and manufacturing resources in Dongguan, China. Its listed mobile-controlled feeder products make it relevant to buyers researching a Mobile-Controlled Feeder For Pet With Tuya Or Smart Life App Operation Function Factory From China. Since the published product information confirms mobile app control but does not identify Tuya or Smart Life support for every model, prospective buyers should make app compatibility a direct technical question from the start.For product details, OEM/ODM discussions, and confirmation of app functions, contact **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** through its official website:**[]( )**

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