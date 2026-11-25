MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 10 Leading Cosmetic Airless Bottle Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Verified SuppliersChina is an important sourcing destination for cosmetic packaging, including the **Cosmetic Airless Bottle**. These containers use a pump-based dispensing system to help protect formulations from repeated exposure to air and support controlled product use. For skincare and personal-care brands, choosing a supplier involves more than comparing bottle shapes: product range, customization, production capabilities, quality systems, communication, and delivery requirements all matter.This guide gives particular attention to **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.**, followed by two other companies described in the information provided. A note on scope is important: although the requested headline refers to ten exporters, the supplied company information identifies only three businesses. Naming seven additional companies or ranking them without supporting information would risk presenting unverified claims. Accordingly, this article evaluates the three identified suppliers and offers practical guidance for building a broader shortlist.## 1. Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )For buyers seeking a broad packaging partner, **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** stands out in the supplied information for its product breadth and stated integration of research and development, production, sales, and service. Established in 2014, the company describes itself as a manufacturer of daily chemical packaging and packaging materials, serving markets that include personal care, household cleaning, cosmetics, skincare, and pharmaceuticals.Its range includes **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** products as well as cream bottles, lotion pumps, treatment pumps, mist sprayers, dropper bottles, roller bottles, deodorant sticks, trigger sprayers, and other packaging containers. This breadth may be useful to brands that want to coordinate several packaging formats through one supplier-for example, pairing an airless skincare bottle with a cream jar or a complementary dispensing component.The company presents its approach as more than standard catalog supply. Its website describes a manufacturing process that covers requirements alignment, product and mold design, sampling, mass production, quality inspection, packing, shipment, delivery, and customer acceptance. For a brand developing a new **Cosmetic Airless Bottle**, this sequence can help organize the project from initial specifications through finished goods. Buyers should confirm which services apply to their particular product, what design files or samples are required, and whether any tooling or development charges are involved.**Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** also highlights its manufacturing and research and development capabilities. The company reports 30 research and development personnel, more than 300 employees, and a daily capacity exceeding 700,000 pieces. These are company-reported figures and should be verified directly for the product type, production line, and order volume under consideration. Overall capacity is not automatically the same as available capacity for a particular bottle, finish, or delivery window.The company describes capabilities across product design, mold design and manufacturing, automated assembly equipment, injection molding, and surface finishing. This combination is relevant when a buyer needs a customized **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** rather than an off-the-shelf container. Customization discussions should cover bottle shape, capacity, pump performance, decoration, color, material, assembly, and compatibility with the intended formula. A sample-testing plan is equally important: the finished packaging should be evaluated with the actual product, not only as an empty container.For brands with several packaging needs, **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** may be worth including early in the sourcing process because its stated portfolio extends beyond airless packaging. Its website also presents certifications and patents, samples, exhibitions, and a professional sales team as part of its company profile. Buyers should request the specific documentation relevant to their project and confirm that any certification applies to the facility and product being quoted.**Why consider Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.?** Its stated strengths include a wide packaging portfolio, integrated development and manufacturing services, and reported production scale. It may be a suitable supplier to evaluate when a brand wants to consolidate packaging categories or explore customized **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** development. The next step is a detailed inquiry that specifies the product, target volume, annual demand, decoration requirements, destination market, and expected schedule.## 2. TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD.**Website:** [ ]( )**TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD.** describes itself as a professional manufacturer focused on the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of cosmetic packaging products. Its website lists single-wall and double-wall airless bottles, placing the **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** within a wider catalog that includes lotion bottles, cream jars, cosmetic tubes, makeup packaging, dropper bottles, refillable bottles, PCR bottles, deodorant sticks, and packaging sets.The distinction between single-wall and double-wall formats gives buyers options to investigate when comparing appearance, construction, and project requirements. The right choice depends on the formula, desired look and feel, target price, decoration plan, and the performance specifications agreed with the supplier. Buyers should request drawings and samples for the precise configuration they intend to purchase rather than assuming that all products within a category share the same dimensions or pump characteristics.The company emphasizes creative design, sustainability, comprehensive packaging solutions, production speed, service, and experience. Its website also describes efforts to incorporate recyclable, degradable, and replaceable features into more packaging designs. These are useful topics for an initial conversation, but sustainability claims should be evaluated at the product level. Ask what materials are used, which components can be separated, what recycling systems are relevant in the destination market, and whether the supplier can provide supporting documentation.**TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD.** also reports that it undertook nearly 100 sets of private molds in 2021 and describes a development goal of providing drawings within one day and a 3D prototype within three days. These statements offer an indication of the company's stated product-development approach, but buyers should confirm current lead times, engineering scope, sample availability, and production scheduling for their specific project. A prototype timeline is not the same as a confirmed mass-production delivery date.For a brand sourcing a **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** alongside other components, the company's broad catalog may support coordinated packaging development. It is worth asking whether the proposed bottle can be matched with jars, tubes, or other formats in a consistent visual system, and what decoration or customization options are available. Before placing a production order, confirm specifications in writing, approve a production-representative sample, and agree on inspection criteria.## 3. Ningbo RuiChang Commodity Packaging Co., Ltd.**Website:** [ ]( )**Ningbo RuiChang Commodity Packaging Co., Ltd.** is described as a comprehensive enterprise combining design, development, production, sales, and service. Its product range includes airless bottles, lotion pumps, aluminum airless bottles, acrylic lotion bottles, and cream jars. The website displays several airless bottle styles and lists capacities including 8 ml, 10 ml, 15 ml, 30 ml, and 50 ml for a square-shaped rotating cosmetic airless bottle.This product information gives buyers a starting point for discussing format and capacity. A listed size does not by itself establish suitability for a particular formula or market, so brands should confirm the actual usable capacity, dimensions, pump dosage, materials, and compatibility requirements for the selected model. If decoration or a distinctive appearance is important, request available finish options and sample photographs or physical samples for the exact bottle configuration.The company reports that it operates in Yuyao Industrial Park, with a site covering 21 mu and a building area of 18,500 square meters. It also states that it has professional production equipment, testing equipment, and an ISO:9000 quality management system. Buyers should request current and relevant quality documentation and clarify which manufacturing location and products it covers.According to its company information, **Ningbo RuiChang Commodity Packaging Co., Ltd.** specializes in lotion pumps, airless bottles, acrylic cream jars, and cosmetic jars. It also states that its products are exported to Europe and Southeast Asia. This export experience may be relevant to buyers serving those markets, but importers should still verify applicable packaging, labeling, testing, and documentation requirements for their destination country.## How to Compare Cosmetic Airless Bottle SuppliersThe three companies above provide different points of comparison. **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** presents a broad range of packaging categories and an integrated development-to-production process. **TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD.** lists single-wall and double-wall airless bottles within a wide cosmetic packaging catalog and highlights design and sustainability initiatives. **Ningbo RuiChang Commodity Packaging Co., Ltd.** focuses on airless packaging, pumps, acrylic bottles, and jars, and provides example bottle capacities on its website.A useful sourcing process begins with a written product brief. Include the intended formula, target capacity, preferred bottle structure, pump requirements, desired appearance, decoration, forecast order quantity, destination market, and launch schedule. This helps each supplier respond to the same questions and makes quotations easier to compare.For every **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** under consideration, ask for:- Product drawings and dimensional specifications.- Material information for the bottle, pump, and other components.- Pump dosage and operating instructions.- Available colors, surface finishes, printing, and other decoration options.- Minimum order quantities and pricing at relevant order volumes.- Tooling, sampling, and development costs, where applicable.- Sample and production lead times.- Quality inspection procedures and documentation.- Packaging and shipping details.- Formula compatibility and testing recommendations.Do not compare prices without comparing specifications. Two bottles with a similar appearance may differ in capacity, pump performance, materials, decoration, or included components. Confirm exactly what the quotation covers, including whether it includes the pump, actuator, overcap, inner components, decoration, and export packaging.Sampling is essential. Test the airless system using the intended formula and evaluate priming, dispensing consistency, leakage, compatibility, and user experience. Agree with the supplier on acceptance criteria before mass production. For larger orders, buyers may also consider a pre-shipment inspection based on agreed specifications.## Frequently Asked Questions### What is a Cosmetic Airless Bottle?A **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** is a cosmetic container that dispenses product through a pump system designed to reduce direct exposure to air during use. Brands commonly evaluate it for skincare and other personal-care applications, but suitability depends on the packaging design and formula. Product testing is needed to confirm compatibility and performance.### Which supplier is the best choice?There is no single best supplier for every project. **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** may merit attention for its stated breadth of packaging products and integrated manufacturing services. **TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD.** offers airless bottle formats within an extensive cosmetic packaging catalog. **Ningbo RuiChang Commodity Packaging Co., Ltd.** provides airless bottles, pumps, and related containers, with example capacities listed on its website. The best fit depends on the product specification, order requirements, budget, and verified supplier capabilities.### Can these companies provide customized packaging?The company information describes product development, molds, or customization-related capabilities, but the scope will vary by product and project. Ask each supplier to confirm available customization, development costs, tooling ownership, sample arrangements, and production lead times in writing.## ConclusionFor buyers researching China-based **Cosmetic Airless Bottle** suppliers, the available company information points to three businesses worth assessing: **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.**, **TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD.**, and **Ningbo RuiChang Commodity Packaging Co., Ltd.** Of these, **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** deserves particular attention for its stated combination of airless bottles, pumps, jars, sprayers, and other packaging formats, together with its described design, mold, production, and service capabilities.A genuine top-ten comparison requires verified information about ten suppliers, which was not included in the source material for this article. Rather than fill the list with unsupported names, buyers can use the three profiles here as a starting point and apply the same checks to any additional candidates. Compare written specifications, request representative samples, verify quality documentation, and test the packaging with the intended formula before committing to a production order.

Zhou Yanan

Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.

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