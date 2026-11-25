- Cooking game with 33 million downloads worldwide expands to PC - Mobile core gameplay retained, with controls and UI optimized for PC

- Eunjun Lee, Head of Content Creation

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BPMG (CEO Jihoon Cha) today announced that the PC version of its cooking simulation game Cooking Adventure, which has surpassed 33 million downloads worldwide, is now available on Steam following its November 17 launch.

Cooking Adventure puts players in themed restaurants, where they cook and serve dishes to match customer orders. The mobile version is known as My Little Chef in Korea and Cooking Adventure overseas.

The Steam release is a premium PC game that keeps the mobile original's core gameplay while optimizing controls and the user interface for PC.

The full version includes 12 restaurants with distinct culinary themes and 540 stages in total. Each restaurant features its own ingredients, cooking tools, and order types. Players can upgrade kitchen equipment to take on increasingly challenging stages. Additional content includes cooking contests, competitive rankings, and costume collection for the protagonist Norma.

The Steam version of Cooking Adventure supports 14 languages, including Korean, English, and Chinese. The regular price is USD 14.99, and the game is being offered at a 15% discount to mark the launch. Prices in each country are displayed according to Steam's regional pricing policy.

“With the official Steam launch of Cooking Adventure, we have expanded from mobile to PC,” said Eunjun Lee, Head of Content Creation at BPMG.“Building on the competitiveness we have built in the global market, we will broaden our PC audience and continue to grow across platforms.”

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Media Contact

Sunhee Ha

Head of Communications, BPMG

Tel: +82-10-2334-6645

Email:...

Notes

1. About Cooking Adventure

- Official website:

- Steam page:

2. About BPMG

Founded in August 2021, BPMG provides blockchain and AI technology and services, including the multi-chain wallet K-MINT, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, AI-based design optimization, and content monitoring solutions. The company has raised KRW 7 billion in Series A funding and partners with financial and IT firms such as Kbank, ITCEN, and Megazone.

In gaming, BPMG offers a one-stop solution combining game operations, marketing, launcher, community, data analytics (BI), and AI porting, and develops game platforms and content using AI and blockchain. It currently operates Cooking Adventure and Flyff Legacy. Its subsidiary Blomics publishes titles including Tales Runner, Fortress 3 Blue, and EOS Red / EOS Black.

Sunhee Ha

BPMG

821023346645

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BPMG's Cooking Adventure Now Available on Steam with 540 Stages News Provided By CLAP November 26, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, IT Industry



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