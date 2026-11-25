MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 26 (IANS) The United States announced its plan to slap new tariffs against trading partners for alleged overcapacity, but rates for South Korea are expected to remain unchanged at the agreed-upon 15 per cent rate.

Washington, however, warned that the tariffs could rise if concerns over Seoul's new chip plant projects are not addressed, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced the proposed measures following investigations into 16 economies, including South Korea, under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act to uncover trade practices related to "structural" excess capacity and production.

The move came after the USTR announced new tariffs of up to 12.5 percent on South Korea and other countries in July following its so-called forced labor investigation.

Washington's latest tariff decision would bring the combined rate of the Section 301 tariffs on South Korean goods to 15 percent -- the same rate agreed on under last year's bilateral trade and investment agreement.

Under the trade deal, the U.S. agreed to lower tariffs on South Korean products to 15 percent from 25 percent in exchange for South Korea's commitment to investing US$350 billion in the U.S., with an annual cap of $20 billion.

However, the USTR said the tariff rate for South Korea would go up, citing concerns about Seoul's trade surplus and a move to build more semiconductor plants.

In the latest report, the USTR said South Korea's economy "exhibits indicia of structural excess capacity and production."

That included "disproportionately large manufacturing capacity and production, with the share of Korea's manufacturing sector to its GDP roughly triple that of the United States."

The USTR also pointed out "large and persistent trade surpluses in sectors, such as automotive, semiconductor, and petrochemicals."

"Korea also has developed sector-specific strategies, such as the K-Semiconductor Belt Strategy, and the Future Car Industry Development Strategy 2030, which supplement the Master Plan's goals and direct additional financial resources toward expanding production and boosting export competitiveness," the report pointed out.

"The U.S. Congress in Section 301 expressed particular concern for government plans or schemes designed to artificially enhance exports," it said.

The U.S. Congress has also taken issues with South Korea's regulations on digital sectors.

Chang Sang-sik, an expert from the Korea International Trade Association, said the Korean government needs to take into consideration overcapacity issues in trade talks with the U.S.

"Because there are conditions that tariffs could rise if overcapacity deepens, a possibility of trade friction must be taken into account in mapping out trade policy," Chang said.

-IANS

na/