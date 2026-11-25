MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 26 (IANS) The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday resumed monetary tightening after a three-month pause on mounting inflationary pressure and better-than-expected economic growth for the country that it said could grow by 4.1 per cent in 2027 and 3.9 per cent this year.

The BOK's Monetary Policy Board hiked the key rate to 3.25 percent at its regular rate-setting meeting in Seoul, marking the highest level since October 2024.

The central bank raised the key rate at consecutive meetings in July and August but held it steady at its October meeting, reports Yonhap news agency.

The central bank has maintained a hawkish tone, signalling its resolve to contain rising inflationary pressures stemming from higher oil prices and renewed uncertainty in the Middle East, as well as a stronger-than-expected economic recovery.

"Domestic economic growth has further strengthened, inflation is projected to remain above the target level for a considerable time, and financial stability risks persist," the board said in a statement.

"The Board will decide on matters such as the timing of further increases in the Base Rate while assessing the trends in inflation and in the domestic economy, as well as financial stability."

The board removed "pace" from the statement released in October, saying it would decide "the timing and pace of further increases," signalling a slightly dovish mode in future rate setting.

Also, the central bank said two board members, Hwang Kun-il and Lee Soo-hyung, voted against the decision, proposing to hold the key rate at 3 percent.

Recent government data showed that the country's consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier, slightly easing from 2.9 percent in September and 3.1 percent in August, but still remaining well above the BOK's 2 percent target.

In particular, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, advanced 2.8 percent from a year earlier in October, up from 2.7 percent in September.

On top of that, international crude prices remained elevated amid lingering military tensions between the United States and Iran.

On the other hand, the South Korean economy is well on track to post annual growth of 3 percent or more in 2026 for the first time in five years as Asia's fourth-largest economy already expanded 3.6 percent in the first nine months.

-IANS

na/