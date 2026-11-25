MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will present scholarships and certificates to students from five districts who secured top ranks in their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations at a ceremony in Neelankarai on Thursday.

The event, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., marks the second phase of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) annual education awards. Students from Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris and Perambalur will receive their awards on Thursday.

Their parents will also attend the function at the coastal venue in Chennai, where the party held the opening round of this year's programme earlier this month.

Minister Anand has directed the party's district secretaries to ensure that the students and their parents are seated in the hall by noon, two hours before the scheduled start.

Vijay will present the awards and certificates to the students during the afternoon programme.

A further round of presentations is scheduled for Friday, November 27, when Vijay will give scholarships and certificates to students from Salem, Namakkal, Karur and Tiruchirappalli.

The two rounds scheduled for Thursday and Friday will therefore cover nine districts, with students from each district attending on the day allotted to them.

The TVK presents the awards every year to recognise students who finish among the top three in the Class 10 or Class 12 examinations.

The rankings are determined either district-wise or by Assembly constituency.

Students in both examination groups are eligible for the scholarships and receive certificates in recognition of their academic performance. The first phase of this year's awards programme took place on November 4 at a private hall on the Neelankarai coast.

Thursday's function brings the programme back to the same locality just over three weeks later, this time for a group drawn largely from western Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris make up the western districts represented at Thursday's presentation, while Perambalur students will join them from central Tamil Nadu.

Friday's group also draws from both regions, bringing together Salem and Namakkal students with recipients from Karur and Tiruchirappalli. For families attending Thursday's ceremony, noon is the reporting time set by the organisers.

The 2 p.m. start applies to the awards presentation for the five districts listed for Thursday. Students from the remaining four districts are scheduled to receive their awards from the Chief Minister the following day.