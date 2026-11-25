Actress Nithya Menen has shared her views on marriage and relationships, saying that being with a controlling partner can take away personal freedom. She believes leaving such relationships is better.

Nithya Menen has gained many fans in South India with her wonderful acting. She has clear opinions not only in the selection of movies but also in her personal life. Especially her marriage news is always a hot topic on social media. Recently, Nithya's comments on her love, relationships, and marriage in a podcast are now going viral. She clarified that she never said she doesn't want marriage and that she is waiting for the right person who understands her. In this podcast interview, Nithya Menen shared many things related to her personal life. She spoke openly about her experiences in past relationships, the freedom she wants from a partner, and her opinions on marriage.Nithya Menen said that a relationship doesn't just mean love, attraction, and spending time together. She felt that there should be mutual respect, trust, and personal freedom. She recalled facing situations that disturbed her freedom in her past relationships. The influence of some people is such that when we are with them, we don't have our own personality. It feels like there is not even a chance to breathe freely. It is very difficult to continue a relationship with people who try to control our every decision. Nithya said that when faced with such a situation, getting out of that relationship is a good decision. She explained that this is not a decision taken out of fear, but a lesson learned from experiences faced in life. She said that sometimes it is more important to get out of it and protect ourselves than to protect that bond.Seeing some of the comments Nithya Menen made in the past, fans thought she had no intention of getting married. But now she has put an end to those rumors. She said she never said she doesn't want to get married. She made it clear that she also wants to get married, but she can't choose someone just for the sake of getting married. She said the person who comes into her life should respect her freedom and value her personality and dreams. Instead of controlling each other, she hopes that both will encourage each other to grow together. Nithya broke her decision that she will definitely marry if she finds such a person, and if she doesn't find such a person, she is ready to remain unmarried for the rest of her life. Fans are now getting impressed by these words she said. If you get out of a toxic relationship... She said that in some relationships, a person completely loses freedom. Nithya said that when we feel that our partner is controlling us and not letting us live according to our wishes, we get very depressed mentally. Getting out of such relationships may seem a bit difficult at first. But after getting out, we get a chance to shape our life as we like, we feel like entering a new world, and we get peace of mind, she shared her experience.When it comes to movies, Nithya Menen has been choosing very different stories recently. She is acting opposite Ravi Mohan in 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Also, she is acting in an important role in 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' with Vijay Sethupathi directed by Pandiraj and in the movie 'Idli Kadai' directed by Dhanush. Currently, the Hindi movie 'Mr. and Mrs. Gange' starring her is ready for release. Vivek Oberoi also played the lead role in this movie, jointly directed by Ankur Pazni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra. This movie is coming with a storyline revolving around an extramarital affair and financial frauds. This movie will hit theaters on December 11. Overall, Nithya Menen's words are making everyone think that marriage is not a mandatory goal in life, and that it is important to build a beautiful life with a person who respects each other. The essence of her words is that whether it is love or marriage, freedom and respect should be given first priority there.