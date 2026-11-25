MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) FC Barcelona defeated Sabah FK 4-1 in Baku, with a brace from Anthony Gordon and further goals from Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus securing a fourth win in five games in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Despite enjoying an overwhelming share of possession from the outset, Barça initially struggled to find a way through a disciplined and hard-working Azerbaijani defence.

Gordon scored from the rebound when Pokatilov denied Gabriel Jesus after the break, followed by Karim Adeyemi sliding in the third. Jesus prodded in a fourth, Joy-Lance Mickels replied with a neat finish.

Adeyemi came close to adding a fifth when his powerful strike from inside the area rattled the crossbar, but BarCa had already done more than enough to secure three valuable points and take another significant step towards direct qualification for the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain maintained their unbeaten record in the UEFA Champions League with a two-all draw at home to AS Roma.

Ilya Zabarnyi's first continental goal for Les Rouge et Bleu (31') cancelled out Mario Hermoso's opener (5') before second-half penalties from Ousmane Dembélé (62'), for Paris, and Donyell Malen (78') for Roma ensured the first-ever meeting between the two teams ended all square.

Elsewhere, Lille came from behind with two goals in four minutes to stun Bayern Munich 2-1 and register their first win in the league phase.

Dayot Upamecano's powerful header had the visitors ahead at the break but that all changed after the interval. First Ayase Ueda capped off some excellent build-up play from Nathan Ngoy with a fine finish into the corner.

Lille's second came after Ethan Mbappe struck a post having raced clear of the Bayern defence, only for Aleksandar Pavlovic to inadvertently bundle into his own net as he tried to clear.