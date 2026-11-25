MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that delays in infrastructure projects have consequences beyond cost escalation, as they postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the economy.

PM Modi called upon the concerned Ministries and State Governments to resolve pending issues with clear responsibility and realistic timelines. He stressed that timely execution must be accompanied by high standards of construction quality.

The Prime Minister chaired the 55th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at Seva Teerth here.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed five critical infrastructure projects in the road, power, coal and railway sectors, with a total cost of over Rs 78,000 crore.

He also reviewed the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem, including the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU).

Reviewing the road project, the Prime Minister called for expeditious implementation and reiterated the need to focus on outcomes over outlays. While reviewing the coal project, the Prime Minister emphasised that rehabilitation and resettlement should be undertaken in a timely and dignified manner alongside timely project implementation.

While reviewing the power project, the Prime Minister suggested exploring innovative models for decentralised solar and wind power projects. He emphasised that such projects should be developed closer to centres of consumption wherever feasible, taking into account local resource availability and demand.

These efforts should aim to improve the availability of reliable and affordable power and ease pressure on transmission infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also called upon Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to assess their future manpower requirements and strengthen linkages with ITIs for training and recruitment in relevant trades.

The Prime Minister emphasised that skilling should be organised around industrial clusters and the requirements of individual sectors. He called for ITI trades, curricula and training capacity to be aligned with existing industries and upcoming investments in each region.

-IANS

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