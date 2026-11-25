MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Constitution Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended his heartfelt wishes to citizens and paid tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad and all the members of the Constituent Assembly for their invaluable contributions to the drafting of the Indian Constitution.

Taking to social media platform X in Hindi, HM Shah said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day. On this proud occasion, I pay tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and all the great members of the Constituent Assembly who made invaluable contributions to the drafting of the Indian Constitution."

He further described the Constitution as the strong foundation of the world's largest democracy, ensuring equal opportunities and dignity for every citizen.

"Our Constitution is the strong foundation of the world's largest democracy, giving every citizen the right to live with equal opportunity and dignity. Modi ji has begun observing Constitution Day, working to bring constitutional values to every citizen," he said.

India is celebrating Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, on Thursday to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The occasion honours the contributions of the Constitution's framers, particularly Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and reiterates the democratic values enshrined in the document.

Constitution Day is observed annually on November 26. This year's celebration by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation in New Delhi carries the theme, 'The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy'.

The celebrations highlight the core constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, along with constitutional morality and the importance of accountable and inclusive governance.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, following nearly three years of deliberations and drafting. The Drafting Committee was chaired by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, whose contribution played a significant role in shaping the country's constitutional framework and incorporating principles of social justice.

The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. The date was chosen to commemorate the Purna Swaraj declaration of 1930 and is celebrated across the country as Republic Day.

In 2015, the Central government officially designated November 26 as Constitution Day to promote awareness of constitutional values and recognise Dr Ambedkar's contribution. Before this, the day was observed as National Law Day.