MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) Teresa Graves lives on a monthly check that does not stretch far enough at the grocery store. Ahead of Thanksgiving, she joined families waiting for food at a charity in Jackson, Mississippi.

“When you run out of food totally in your house, you got to do what you have to do,” she told local television station WLBT.

Cars stretched several blocks outside Stewpot Community Services. Volunteers loaded holiday meal bags into vehicles, offering Thanksgiving greetings to people who had come for help putting dinner on the table.

Stewpot planned to distribute about 1,000 baskets. Demand at its food pantry had risen 30 per cent compared with last year. The charity has already decided it cannot afford its usual Christmas baskets, although its pantry and daily lunches will continue.

Across the United States, the holiday associated with family gatherings and overflowing dinner tables is bringing long queues to food charities, as reported by local media outlets nationwide.

For households struggling with grocery bills and people without homes, a donated turkey or a place at a community table can make the celebration possible.

But in some places, the food available cannot meet the demand.

On Detroit's East Side, a line of cars waiting for Thanksgiving supplies stretched a mile, Stateline reported. The Capuchin Soup Kitchen closed the line when it became clear its supply of 500 turkey meal kits would soon be exhausted.

“If we had 750, we still would have to shut the line down,” Brother Fred Cabras, its director of social services, told Stateline.

The organisation serves about 1,000 hot meals daily at two locations. Cabras expected its food pantry to serve between 34,000 and 35,000 families this year, compared with about 15,000 in 2022.

“This is definitely worse than the pandemic,” he said. Private donations, however, had remained strong even as the charity's food costs rose.

The pressure is visible in the price of the holiday's centrepiece. The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey put a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 at $58.63, more than 6 per cent above last year, though below the 2022 peak. A 16-pound turkey averaged $23.68.

That works out to about $5.86 a person for the full meal. For a household already struggling to buy groceries, the cost arrives on top of its everyday needs.

The Census Bureau's latest annual figures show that the official poverty rate declined to 10.2 per cent in 2025. Even after that improvement, 34.5 million people remained below the poverty line. Those figures describe financial hardship; they do not count how many people will miss a Thanksgiving dinner.

In Washington, volunteers and kitchen workers have been preparing food on a scale DC Central Kitchen says it has never attempted for the holiday: 73,000 meals.

The effort began well before Thanksgiving week. Planning to obtain nearly 30,000 pounds of turkey started in August. The organisation subsequently distributed 2,370 whole turkeys to more than a dozen community partners.

Over a November weekend, nearly 750 volunteers gathered through a partnership with the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center to prepare stuffing, vegetables, apple crumble and other side dishes.

“It has never been more urgent for us to make sure that our neighbours are fed,” said the centre's chief executive, Jennifer Zwilling.

DC Central Kitchen's culinary students also helped prepare meals for nearly 1,500 people at Washington's annual Safeway Feast of Sharing, gaining experience in a commercial kitchen while serving their community.

In New York, the Bowery Mission prepared for Thursday with 250 turkeys, 2,500 pounds of potatoes and hundreds of pies. Its holiday plans include meals, live music and a welcome for people without homes.

Among those helping feed its guests is Davale, whose story the mission shared ahead of Thanksgiving.

He first came to the organisation after experiencing homelessness. Through its residential program, he worked with a counsellor, earned a high-school equivalency qualification and began rebuilding his life.

Today, the mission says, he works there as a cook, preparing meals for people facing hunger and homelessness -- the circumstances that once brought him through its doors.