MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has expressed her continued admiration and support for actor John Abraham, reminiscing about their musical collaborations while finding a new common passion in football.

Celebrating the milestones of their hit songs 'Dilbar', 'O Saaki Saki' and 'Kusu Kusu', Nora said that while they have shared musical successes, they now bond over their love for football.

“4 HIT SONGS together and 1 More Loading! Celebrating 6 years of Kusu Kusu 7 years of O Saaki Sakai and 8 years of Dilbar,” Nora wrote as the caption.

“And Now we share the same passion and love for Football I've always got your back, @thejohnabraham! I'm officially rooting for @northeastunitedfc too! Can't wait to be in the stands cheering for the boys, especially my fellow Moroccan, @alaeajaraie14,” she added.

Nora first found fame with her work in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Nora was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015, hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was also seen in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Work-wise, John is busy with the action entertainer“Force 3”, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane. With Tanya Maniktala as the leading lady, the project is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 19, 2027.

The primary instalment in the franchise,“Force,” released in 2011, was made under the direction of Nishikant Kamat. The movie was a remake of the 2003 Tamil film "Kaakha Kaakha".

Along with John Abraham, the film also features Genelia D'Souza, Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, and Mohnish Bahl in crucial roles. In 2016, the makers released the sequel, "Force 2", starring Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin.