Oxford [UK], November 26 (ANI): An Indian PhD student at the University of Oxford has sparked a conversation online after sharing a candid account of a racially charged encounter she experienced while shopping in the city, alongside broader reflections on racism within prestigious academic institutions.

In a video posted to Instagram, the student, identified as Kamakshi, explained that she decided to speak out about the negative experiences faced by people of colour in Oxford after receiving an outpouring of support following a racist comment left on one of her previous posts. "All of you were so angry on my behalf [that it] made me realise that I was doing a disservice to you by not talking to you about the negative experiences that people have in Oxford," she said.

Recounting a specific incident, Kamakshi described browsing in a local store when a white woman began circling her, making her visibly uncomfortable. The woman eventually approached her to make an unsolicited, derogatory remark about her body odour. "Later on, she comes up to me and she says, and I quote, 'I didn't want to do this, but I have to. You smell really, really bad,'" Kamakshi recalled.

Left stunned by the confrontation, she said she was unable to respond before the woman walked away. "I was completely frozen. Like, by the time my brain could process what had happened, she'd already left."

The remark cut particularly deep because of the personal significance of the fragrance she wears, which is the same perfume used by her father. Instead of feeling comforted by that connection, she said the incident left her feeling "hurt and frustrated," adding that she spent the rest of the day "trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention."

Kamakshi emphasised that the store encounter was part of a wider pattern rather than a one-off occurrence, pointing to both everyday hostility and institutional failings. "This is not an isolated event. From microaggressions on the street to the institution itself providing platforms to racists, it is a reality that there is no prestigious institution without having racist, imperialist, or just problematic roots," she stated.

Despite the toll of such experiences, Kamakshi concluded her message on a note of cultural resilience, recalling advice from a friend during past protests in India: "We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own." Affirming that she will not allow a stranger to affect her confidence, she said, "And I think that's why I still dress Desi, I still wear my jhumka, I still wear my bindi, I still wear the same perfume."

India has always affirmed its commitment towards safeguarding the Indian community in the United Kingdom to ensure the well-being and safety of Indian nationals in the country. (ANI)