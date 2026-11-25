Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Andy Taylor, the guitarist whose contribution helped propel British rock band Duran Duran to international stardom in the 1980s, has died at the age of 65. As per Variety, Taylor died of prostate cancer at his home on Monday, surrounded by his family. His death was confirmed in a statement shared with Variety by his wife, Tracey, on behalf of the family. Remembering him as a devoted family man, she said,“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family.” She added,“For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”

Duran Duran also paid an emotional tribute to their former bandmate, acknowledging his contribution to the group's sound and success. In a statement, the band said,“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.” The statement continued,“His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed,” as cited by Variety.

Taylor was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2018. His health condition also prevented him from attending Duran Duran's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. Explaining his absence at the time, Taylor had said,“Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening there is no cure.... Recently I was doing OK after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

Born in Northumberland, Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 after responding to a Melody Maker advertisement seeking a“Live Wire Guitarist”. At the time, the band had been together for two years in Birmingham. Then 19, Taylor had previously toured British Army bases in Europe with cover bands. Following a successful audition, he became part of the group's original five-member lineup, alongside Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor. Duran Duran quickly emerged as one of the defining acts of Britain's New Romantic movement. The band signed with EMI after just eight months with Taylor in its lineup. Its self-titled debut album became a major success in the UK, with the single 'Girls on Film' reaching No. 5. The band's 1982 album 'Rio' produced popular tracks including 'Hungry Like the Wolf' and its title track. In 1983, 'Is There Something I Should Know' became the group's first No. 1 single. The band also benefited from the growing popularity of MTV in the United States. Its elaborate music videos, filmed in exotic locations and known for their cinematic visuals, helped introduce Duran Duran to a wider international audience. The group's success continued with 1983's 'Seven and the Ragged Tiger', which topped the UK album chart and reached No. 8 in the US. In 1984, 'The Reflex' and 'The Wild Boys' reached the top two positions in both countries. Duran Duran won its only two Grammy Awards in 1986, in the short-form and long-form music video categories.

After years of intense touring and recording, Taylor and bassist John Taylor formed the side project Power Station with singer Robert Palmer and Chic drummer Tony Thompson. Their self-titled 1985 album reached No. 6 in the US and No. 12 in the UK. Andy Taylor left Duran Duran in 1986 and moved to Los Angeles, where he worked with former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. Their collaboration produced the singles 'Take It Easy' and 'I Might Lie'. Taylor also released his solo album 'Thunder' in 1987. After a 14-year absence, he reunited with Duran Duran for a full reunion of the original lineup. The comeback resulted in a successful world tour and the 2004 album 'Astronaut', which reached No. 3 in the UK, as per Variety. However, Taylor departed the band again in 2006, citing recurring creative disagreements and financial tensions. After stepping away from music for several years, he returned in 2019 with a tour and a solo single. He subsequently produced an album for British band Reef in 2022. Taylor reunited with Duran Duran once again for their 2023 album 'Danse Macabre'. The Halloween-themed record featured the original lineup and included a collaboration with Nile Rodgers on one track. It combined new songs with covers of tracks by artists including the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Siouxsie & the Banshees and the Specials. The same year, Taylor released his final solo album, 'Man's a Wolf to Man'. Andy Taylor is survived by his wife, Tracey, and their children Andrew, Isabelle, Bethany and Georgina. His contribution to Duran Duran's defining musical era remains an important part of the band's legacy. (ANI)