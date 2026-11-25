MENAFN - The Conversation) To get the most out of Black Friday sales, a bit of research is always useful. Ideally, this involves working out what you might want to buy – and checking prices – before sales begin.

Once the sales are under way, comparing prices, delivery costs and delivery times at different stores can feel onerous and time-consuming, especially if you're worried you might miss out on a deal.

To streamline their search for a bargain, some shoppers are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools to do the research for them.

Can AI really help you snag a deal? The answer is yes, maybe. But there are reasons to proceed carefully.

Sending bots on a bargain hunt

AI is being used to take the legwork out of all sorts of tasks. It makes sense consumers across the world are increasingly putting it to work as a shopping companion.

Say you're looking for a new coffee machine or laptop this Black Friday. Rather than trawl through dozens of different sites yourself, you might ask a tool such as ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini to search the web for you and prepare a spreadsheet with a list of options.

A recent survey by the Australian Retail Council and market research firm Roy Morgan found this Black Friday, one in four respondents were planning to use an AI chatbot for research.

Among this group, 72% said it would be their first time doing so. If you fall into this category, there are a few things to be aware of as you check any recommendations.

Bogus bargains, 'ghost stores' and ads

Hallucination is a well-known feature of generative AI tools. In the context of shopping with AI, this means some products, prices and stores may be entirely made up or misinterpreted.

A related concern is whether AI tools can reliably distinguish between genuine online stores and the fake or“ghost stores” that spring up online during sales periods.

Then, of course, there's advertising.

Many AI tools, including the free and low-cost versions of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Search's AI Overview and AI Mode, have already started rolling out advertising.

Both OpenAI and Google say advertisements shown to users are clearly labelled. But depending on your settings, the ads you see may be informed by your previous conversations with these tools.

Other generative AI tools don't have ads. Anthropic, for example, has pledged to keep Claude ad-free. And Google's Gemini app remains free of advertising, at least for now.

The other side of the checkout

Even if you decide not to use AI this Black Friday, it could still shape the deals you see. Some retailers are reportedly already using AI to guide their discounting strategies.

This includes using sophisticated models and past sales data to work out the smallest discount they need to offer to sell a product.

Another potential headwind for shoppers is the use of AI by retailers to personalise prices to the amount a consumer is likely to be prepared to pay, sometimes called“surveillance pricing”.

Currently, this is not explicitly against the law unless the surveillance pricing involves discrimination based on protected characteristics such as race, sex or disability.

Read more: AI is using your data to set personalised prices online. It could seriously backfire

Handing over your wallet

By Black Friday next year, new tools which go beyond simple research may be more commonplace: AI shopping agents. These tools can find stores selling what you're looking for, compare prices and then complete the purchase on your behalf.

For example, Meta's Muse agent, which launched in Australia last week, integrates with existing social media accounts and can complete tasks on your behalf.

Other tech companies are also venturing into the space. OpenAI recently launched its Dots agent, and Google's offerings include Agentic Checkout and Gemini Tasks. Amazon offers its own shopping agent but blocks other third-party agents from accessing its site.

Can we make agents safe?

Developers such as Meta say they are building in protections to prevent consumer AI agents“going rogue” and overstepping their authority or spending instructions.

But even with safeguards in place, other risks could be amplified. AI agents rely on“context” to execute the purchases their consumers are likely to prefer. Essentially, this means information about your previous interactions is used to predict what you might want in the future.

More broadly, there is the risk AI tools may not be working in shoppers' best interests. An OECD paper this month warned commercial partnerships could shape which products and prices AI tools recommend, in ways that may not be understood by shoppers.

The federal government has flagged new laws may be needed to respond to the rise of AI shopping agents, including to guard against manipulation or exploitative personalised pricing.

Some old-fashioned common sense

So, what's the advice? By all means, use AI to find a Black Friday bargain, if you choose. But be sceptical. Treat its recommendations as just one piece of information.

It is worth checking the policies of your preferred AI tool to see if you can turn off its memory of earlier chats.

You may also be able to limit advertising and prevent your prompts from being used for training.

Ultimately, getting the best deal still means weighing up your options, sticking to a budget and thinking about whether you really need what's on sale.