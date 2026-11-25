MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover a bold new living option in the heart of Halifax.

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland at the Common is a bold new living option in the heart of Halifax. Conveniently located at the intersection of Robie Street and Quinpool Road, the community offers a range of lifestyle and care options along with thoughtfully designed suites, beautiful views, welcoming social spaces and exceptional hospitality.

“People today want a community where they continue to live active lives, socialize and do the things they love, but with peace-of-mind knowing we'll be there for them when needed,” says Jason Shannon, president, Shannex.“Parkland at the Common provides options that support each person to keep living well on their own terms in a place they're proud to call home.”

Parkland at the Common is more than a place to live; it is a community where residents are building meaningful connections, focusing on their wellbeing and accessing services suited to their needs. This forward-thinking residence features a continuum of services from independent to higher levels of care.

Lifestyle Apartments are private, spacious and designed for independent, active older adults looking to enjoy a carefree lifestyle.



All Inclusive Lifestyle offers private spacious apartments with access to meals, housekeeping, daily wellness programming and further supports as needed. Supportive Living includes Assisted Living, Enriched Care and Memory Care designed for older adults who require a greater level of care and service.

Beyond their suites, Parkland community members can enjoy restaurant-style dining, an indoor heated pool, a fitness centre, the Vitality spa and salon, and spaces to gather with friends and family. The Harmony Wellness program helps residents connect, grow, and live well with planned social activities and concierge services.

“Feeling at home is more than a beautiful suite,” says Danielle McCormick, general manager, Parkland at the Common.“It's knowing there are people who welcome you, opportunities to do what you love and support that respects individual needs. We want residents and their families to feel that sense of belonging from the moment they walk through our doors.”

Parkland at the Common and its residents are proud to support the greater community. In recognition of its grand opening celebration, Parkland is donating $5,000 to the QEII Health Sciences Foundation.

Parkland is presented by Shannex, a Canadian, family-owned organization with a vision of Better Living for every stage of life. Since 1988, Shannex has grown from a single nursing home in Cape Breton, N.S. to a trusted partner across healthcare, hospitality and lifestyle sectors. With locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario, Shannex continues to build communities designed for connection, wellbeing and longevity. Shannex-owned brands include Allbright Life, Parkland Retirement Living & Lifestyle Residences, Parkland at Home, Faubourg du Mascaret, and Shannex Enhanced Care. Shannex also provides Transitional Health services, in partnership with Nova Scotia Health. For more information, visit shannex.com.

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A Parkland Perspective on the Commons A View Worth Coming Home To

CONTACT: Jacqueline Klaus Shannex 9022295485...