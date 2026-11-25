MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Gerber PCB Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Verified SuppliersChoosing a Gerber PCB manufacturer is about more than finding a factory that can turn design files into circuit boards. International buyers need a supplier that can interpret Gerber data accurately, confirm manufacturability, produce boards to the required specification, and coordinate assembly, testing, and delivery when needed. The right partner can reduce prototype delays, improve production consistency, and simplify communication across the electronics supply chain.This guide reviews the Chinese suppliers supported by the company information provided: **Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD** and **Shenzhen Rich Full Joy Electronics Co., Ltd.** Both offer services relevant to customers preparing Gerber PCB files for fabrication and assembly. A genuine four-company ranking cannot be completed responsibly from the available information, because profiles and legal names for two additional companies were not supplied. Rather than invent details, this article focuses on the two documented businesses and explains how to assess a Gerber PCB exporter before placing an order.## 1. Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD**Company:** Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD**Official website:**For buyers looking for a supplier that can handle a project from board fabrication through product assembly, **Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD** presents an integrated manufacturing offering. The company says it was established in Shenzhen in 2020 and provides printed circuit board fabrication, PCB assembly, electronic component procurement, and finished-product assembly. Its website also describes more than 15 years of turnkey PCB and PCB assembly experience. Buyers should clarify whether this experience refers to the company's team or manufacturing background, since the stated company establishment date is 2020.The company's turnkey model is particularly relevant to Gerber PCB customers who want to avoid coordinating separate vendors for bare boards, parts sourcing, assembly, and final testing. A customer can submit design and production files for review, then discuss fabrication requirements, component availability, assembly, and delivery through one supplier. Consolidating these steps may make it easier to manage revisions and production schedules, especially for a product moving from prototype to a small or larger production run.### Gerber PCB fabrication options**Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD** lists several board categories that can serve different design needs. Standard PCB services include one- to eight-layer boards and materials such as FR-4, CEM-1, aluminum, and copper-base materials. Its product information also covers flexible PCBs and rigid-flex boards, including standard flex designs of up to six layers and rigid-flex designs of up to 22 layers.For radio-frequency and other specialized applications, the company lists high-frequency PCB materials such as Rogers and Taconic, as well as hybrid material pressing and surface finishes including hard gold, ENIG, and ENEPIG. These capabilities may be relevant to designs used in communications, radar, satellite, drone, and other high-frequency applications. The actual material, stack-up, finish, impedance requirements, and production limits should always be confirmed directly against the specific Gerber PCB project.A Gerber package is the manufacturing reference for the board artwork, but a complete quotation often requires more than the copper-layer files. Buyers should provide a clear layer stack-up, board thickness, copper weight, solder-mask and silkscreen requirements, surface finish, controlled-impedance information where applicable, and a drill file. If the design includes special tolerances, slots, castellated edges, or unusual material combinations, these should be highlighted during the engineering review.### Assembly, testing, and turnkey supportThe company also offers prototype PCB assembly and turnkey PCB assembly. Its website describes prototype work for quantities from one to 500 pieces, with a stated lead time of three to nine days. Listed assembly processes include SMT and through-hole technology, lead-free reflow and wave soldering, and placement of components such as 01005, 0201, 0402, 0603, 0805, and BGA packages. Actual timing will depend on board complexity, component readiness, engineering review, and order requirements.For quality control, **Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD** lists SPI, 3D AOI, first-article inspection, and functional testing among its assembly-related capabilities. It also describes six SMT lines, four DIP lines, an 8,000-square-metre workshop, and a Manufacturing Execution System. These details are useful starting points for a factory evaluation, but buyers should request project-specific information about inspection coverage, test procedures, traceability, and acceptance criteria.The company's box-build services extend beyond the bare Gerber PCB and populated board. Listed services include plastic case molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, packaging and labeling, memory or MCU programming, and finished-product testing and aging. This can be valuable for customers who want to receive a more complete product rather than managing enclosure and final-assembly vendors independently.The company identifies industrial control, automotive, communications, medical, aerospace, IoT, and anti-drone applications among its areas of focus. These are broad application categories, not a substitute for product-specific qualification. Buyers in regulated or safety-critical sectors should confirm required standards, material traceability, documentation, and validation procedures before production.### Why buyers may consider Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTDThe strongest point in the company's listed offering is the combination of Gerber PCB fabrication, assembly, parts procurement, and box-build support. For a buyer developing a new electronic product, this may reduce the number of handoffs between design transfer and finished-product delivery. The range of standard, flexible, rigid-flex, and high-frequency board options also makes the supplier worth evaluating for projects with differing form factors or material needs.Before ordering, customers should request a design-for-manufacturing review and a written quotation that identifies the exact board specification, included tests, component sourcing terms, production quantity, lead time, and shipping arrangement. For a first order, a prototype or pilot batch can help verify that the manufacturing output matches the Gerber PCB data and the buyer's assembly expectations.## 2. Shenzhen Rich Full Joy Electronics Co., Ltd.**Company:** Shenzhen Rich Full Joy Electronics Co., Ltd.**Official website:** href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**Shenzhen Rich Full Joy Electronics Co., Ltd.** describes itself as a China-based electronic manufacturing services provider with more than 20 years of industry involvement. Its stated services span PCB design and fabrication, PCB assembly, component procurement, and broader electronic manufacturing. For buyers who need a supplier capable of handling complex bare-board requirements as well as assembly, the breadth of its listed capabilities merits consideration.### Broad Gerber PCB fabrication rangeThe company lists PCB fabrication from one to 68 layers, including rigid, flexible, and rigid-flex boards. Its material and construction options include microwave and RF boards, high-speed and high-frequency designs, metal-core boards, ceramic, PTFE, alumina, and heavy copper up to 10 ounces. It also lists backplane PCBs, IC substrates, blind and buried vias, back drilling, stacked or staggered vias, any-layer HDI, and via-in-pad plating options.This range may make **Shenzhen Rich Full Joy Electronics Co., Ltd.** relevant for projects that go beyond standard low-layer FR-4 boards. However, a listed capability should not be assumed to apply to every design or order volume. Buyers should submit their Gerber PCB package and manufacturing notes for a feasibility review, then confirm achievable tolerances, layer construction, material availability, and inspection requirements in writing.### Assembly and electronic manufacturing servicesThe company lists through-hole and surface-mount assembly, consigned and kitted production, and full or partial turnkey models. Its assembly information includes rigid, flex, and rigid-flex boards, as well as component packages such as SOIC, QFP, QFN, BGA, uBGA, CGA, LGA, and CSP. Listed inspection and test options include AOI, X-ray, ICT, and functional testing.Its wider electronic manufacturing services include component sourcing, box-build assembly, IC programming, conformal coating, cable and wire harness assembly, PCB design, electronics design, labeling, and packaging. This range may help customers coordinate the transition from a Gerber PCB design to a tested electronic assembly or a more complete product.For small-batch projects, the company describes a 24-hour quick-sample option and a normal delivery time of one week after all components are ready. It lists two to three weeks for turnkey PCB assembly and four to six weeks for box assembly. These are stated turnaround estimates, not guaranteed delivery dates. Buyers should obtain a current schedule based on the design's complexity, material lead times, component availability, quantity, and shipping destination.### Component procurement and application coverage**Shenzhen Rich Full Joy Electronics Co., Ltd.** says it can source components through more than 7,000 authorized channels across the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Its listed component brands include ADI, TI, Xilinx, Microchip, ST, NXP, and Qorvo. The company also describes support for obsolete and hard-to-find components and states that sourced parts are brand new and authentic, with an extended warranty.Component sourcing is an important consideration for Gerber PCB projects because a fabricable design can still be delayed by unavailable or long-lead-time parts. Buyers should provide a complete bill of materials and ask the supplier to identify substitutions, lifecycle risks, and any parts that require approval before purchase. Written agreement on traceability, date codes, and counterfeit-prevention measures is especially important for sensitive applications.The company lists applications including communications, medical, industrial control, aerospace, defense, scientific equipment, energy management, transportation, audio, and safety-related equipment. Customers in these fields should verify that the company's documented quality controls and testing plans fit their specific product and market requirements.## What to check when comparing Gerber PCB exportersA strong supplier evaluation starts with the data package. Confirm that the Gerber PCB files, drill data, stack-up, board outline, fabrication notes, bill of materials, and assembly files are complete and consistent. Ask the supplier to identify discrepancies before production rather than relying on assumptions. For controlled-impedance or high-frequency boards, include the target impedance and relevant material details.Next, compare quotations on an equivalent basis. Check whether tooling, electrical testing, surface finish, packaging, assembly, component sourcing, and shipping are included. A low bare-board price may not represent the best overall value if it excludes essential inspection or creates extra coordination costs.Finally, assess communication and process control. Ask about engineering review, change management, production updates, inspection records, traceability, and how defects are handled. For a new supplier, a prototype order can test both product quality and the responsiveness of the manufacturing process before a larger commitment.## Final perspective**Shenzhen ICSLOVE Technology CO.,LTD** stands out in the information provided for its stated combination of Gerber PCB fabrication, prototype and turnkey assembly, component sourcing, and box-build services. **Shenzhen Rich Full Joy Electronics Co., Ltd.** presents a broad PCB capability range, including high-layer, HDI, specialty-material, and heavy-copper options, alongside assembly and electronic manufacturing services.Both companies may be worth evaluating, but the best fit depends on the board's technical requirements, order size, sourcing needs, testing expectations, and delivery plan. This guide profiles the two companies for which complete business information was supplied; it does not invent third- and fourth-place entries. To produce a verified four-company comparison, the legal names, official websites, and supporting capability information for two additional exporters are required.

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