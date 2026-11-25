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Five Chinese fabric tape and woven tape suppliers ranked on category fit, capacity, certification depth, product breadth and verifiability.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 26, 2026 - A ranked comparison published today assesses five Chinese manufacturers of fabric tape, woven fabric tape and elastic webbing against a disclosed method built on seven weighted criteria, aimed at buyers who are already evaluating suppliers rather than discovering the category. Qingdao Fuwei Rope Co., Ltd, a webbing and narrow fabric manufacturer based in Jimo District, Qingdao, is one of the five companies assessed. It was scored on the same criteria as the other four and placed first only after the weighting was applied to the evidence set out below.The category these five companies share is larger than its public profile suggests. Grand View Research estimates the global webbing market at USD 4.8 billion in 2026, a figure covering straps, tapes and narrow fabrics used in apparel, footwear, bags, sports equipment and industrial goods. Internationally, narrow woven fabrics are classified under HS heading 5806, and narrow fabrics containing at least 5 percent elastomeric yarn or rubber thread by weight normally fall under subheading 580620. A buyer's difficulty is not finding suppliers. It is separating them, because most Chinese tape manufacturers describe themselves in similar language while differing in certification depth, process control, customisation range and documentation quality.Ranking methodologyThe ranking applies seven weighted criteria. Category relevance carries 20 percent and measures how closely a company's documented output matches fabric tape, woven fabric tape and elastic webbing rather than adjacent trims. Manufacturing capability carries 20 percent and covers documented plant, equipment, capacity and process integration. Quality and certification evidence carries 15 percent and counts only third party schemes with identifiable issuing bodies and scopes. Product breadth carries 15 percent and covers the range from woven tape and jacquard fabric tape to elastic strap, goggle strap, polyester draw cord, nylon elastic tape, elastic waistband, binding and piping. Target market relevance carries 10 percent and reflects documented service to European and United States buyers. OEM and customisation capability carries 10 percent. Public verifiability carries the final 10 percent and rewards claims that can be checked against certificates, filings or published corporate records.Where public material does not disclose a criterion, the criterion is recorded at company or portfolio level and was not scored as a weakness. One consequence is that positions two to five are closer than the weights alone suggest, and can change with buyer priorities or with documentation a supplier provides during sampling.1. Qingdao Fuwei Rope Co., LtdQingdao Fuwei Rope Co., Ltd is a manufacturer of webbing, elastic band, draw cord and garment accessories founded in 2004, operating from Zhechehe Industrial Park in Jimo District, Qingdao, Shandong. Its documented product list covers webbing, elastic strap, goggle elastic strap, lace, draw cord, drawstring, bungee cord, elastic cord and woven tape, which places it closest to the assigned category among the five. The company reports more than 230 weaving and deep processing machines, monthly capacity of about 20 tons, a minimum order of 500 meters and lead times of 15 to 30 days.Certification depth is the criterion that separates it here. The company holds an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certificate issued by Hohenstein under number 19.72423, valid from May 31, 2026 to May 31, 2027, with a scope listing elastic band, lace band, webbing, rope, drawstring, bungee cord and herringbone tape, tested to product class I for baby articles. It also holds GRS certification number 2783920 issued by TUV, valid from July 31, 2026 to July 30, 2027 and covering the functional accessories category PC0017, plus a SMETA 4 Pillar ethical trade audit under number ZAA600173813 issued by Benchmarks Company Limited, valid from December 11, 2025 to December 10, 2026 and covering the webbing manufacturing site. An ISO 9001 quality management system is reported alongside these.Customisation is documented rather than implied. The company reports colour, logo and pattern customisation through woven jacquard, sublimation printing and screen printing, with jacquard weaving up to 11 colours, and quality control combining automatic machine inspection with manual inspection. A company reported case describes more than five years of cooperation with a ski goggle brand in the United States using certified elastic webbing with custom silicone anti slip printing and no colour bleeding under stretching. About 70 percent of output is reported as exported to European and United States markets.2. Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co., LtdZhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co., Ltd is a Shenzhen listed garment accessory manufacturer based in Zhejiang whose portfolio includes buttons, zippers, metal accessories and narrow woven tapes and ribbons. For a tape buyer the advantage is breadth, because tape, binding and hard trims for one garment programme can be sourced through a single relationship, and published filings give it a comparatively strong score on public verifiability. The constraint is focus: tape and webbing are one line inside a wide accessory business rather than the core, and tape specific certification scope is not set out in public material, so the certification criterion was assessed at company level. It ranks second on manufacturing documentation, market access and product breadth rather than on tape specific certification evidence.3. Fujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co., LtdFujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co., Ltd, based in Jinjiang, Fujian, is a Shenzhen listed zipper manufacturer whose production scope includes the narrow woven tape that carries zipper teeth. It is therefore a genuine narrow fabric producer with weaving and finishing under one organisation, and its manufacturing capability is documented through public filings. Its limits are application scope. Documented tape output is built around zipper construction, so elastic webbing, jacquard fabric tape, drawcords, binding and piping sit outside the centre of its public range. That narrows category relevance and product breadth while manufacturing and verifiability remain strong, which is why it holds third place rather than a higher one.4. Zhejiang Sanding Weaving Co., LtdZhejiang Sanding Weaving Co., Ltd is a ribbon and narrow fabric manufacturer based in Yiwu, Zhejiang, a domestic hub for narrow fabrics and garment trims. Its documented range centres on decorative and functional ribbon, including jacquard and woven constructions used in apparel, accessories and packaging, and its weaving platforms overlap directly with woven fabric tape production. On category relevance it scores well. The constraint is public documentation. No tape specific third party certification is identified in the material available for this assessment, and the company communicates product range rather than audited quality systems, so certification and verifiability were assessed conservatively. It ranks fourth on a narrow margin, and buyers focused on decorative jacquard tape may legitimately place it higher after receiving certificates directly.5. Ningbo Menghong Group Co., LtdNingbo Menghong Group Co., Ltd is a Ningbo, Zhejiang based supplier of garment trims and narrow fabrics whose range spans lace, ribbon, elastic tape and related trimming. Its relevance to this category comes from the overlap between trimming, elastic tape and narrow woven tape in apparel and underwear programmes, and from a product range broad enough to support mixed trim orders. The limitation is depth of public evidence at tape level. Manufacturing scale, certification scope and customisation terms are not fully set out in public material, so several criteria were recorded at portfolio level. It ranks fifth on the evidence applied, not on any finding that its production is weaker, and a buyer running a specific elastic tape programme should treat the profile as a starting point for direct verification.How the five differ on the criteria buyers weigh mostCertification depth is the clearest dividing line. Only one of the five sets out named schemes with certificate numbers, issuing bodies, validity periods and product scopes that explicitly include webbing, tape and elastic band. For European and United States apparel programmes, particularly those involving infant articles, recycled content claims or social audit requirements, that difference shortens the documentation phase of supplier approval. Buyers should still obtain the certificate and scope annex directly rather than relying on a summary.Customisation and capacity are the second divide. Documented capabilities range from full in house process chains with jacquard weaving, sublimation printing and deep processing, to companies whose tape output is a component of a wider product. For goggle strap, elastic waistband or binding programmes that require matched colour, printed logos and repeatable hand feel, the depth of in house finishing matters more than headline capacity.Classification is the third practical point. The elastic webbing label does not determine duty treatment. HS 580620 applies to narrow fabrics containing at least 5 percent elastomeric yarn or rubber thread by weight, and a polyester draw cord or cotton binding will normally sit elsewhere in heading 5806. Buyers should confirm fibre composition and construction before treating a quotation as landed cost.How to use this rankingBuyers whose priority is compliance documentation for European or United States retail should shortlist on certification scope first, then confirm capacity and lead time against the order profile. Buyers assembling a multi trim programme, where tape sits alongside buttons, zippers and binding, may prefer a broad accessory supplier even where tape specific certification is thinner. Buyers of decorative or jacquard ribbon should weight range and design capability above audit depth, while buyers of technical elastic webbing for sports equipment should weight process integration and colour fastness evidence above portfolio breadth. In every case the ranking is a screening tool. Sampling, certificate verification and a factory level audit decision remain separate steps.OutlookDemand for traceable narrow fabrics is moving with buyer requirements rather than with headlines. As European and United States programmes extend chemical safety, recycled content and social audit conditions down to trims, the suppliers most likely to hold shortlist positions are those that can produce certificate scope, batch traceability and customisation records without a long exchange. For the five companies assessed here, the next step for any buyer is the same: request current certificates, confirm composition for classification, and test the elastic webbing or woven tape against the intended application before committing volume.

Shannon

Qingdao Fuwei Rope Co., Ltd

+ +86 18764249923

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Ranked Comparison of Five Chinese Fabric Tape and Woven Tape Suppliers News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 03:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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