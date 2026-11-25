MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that he does not think proposed tariffs covering India and 13 other economies would take effect for at least a couple of months, describing the measures as targeted duties that would generally add only a few percentage points after existing tariffs were accounted for.

"And I don't think any of these would actually take effect earlier than a couple months from now," Greer told CNBC's "Squawk Box".

His comments came as the Office of the US Trade Representative proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with exemptions, and said it would consider a lower 17 per cent rate if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the investigation's findings.

The duties remain proposals. Greer did not announce an implementation date or an agreed rate for India.

"So what we're proposing today are actually a set of targeted tariffs to respond to this problem of excess capacity," he said.

USTR concluded that manufacturing policies in 14 economies contributed to structural excess capacity and burdened or restricted US commerce. The findings allow Washington to consider action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Explaining how the proposed duties would interact with existing tariffs, Greer said: "When you, when it all nets out, it really will just top up a few percentage points."

That was a general description of the package, not a calculation of the additional duty Indian exporters would face.

Greer also argued that Washington was seeking to preserve its trade arrangements with partners.

"And that's why we're sticking to the deals, whether it's with China or with Thailand or with India, whoever it is, with the EU, for example," he said.

His reference to India did not announce the completion of a new agreement. USTR's written proposal separately makes consideration of the 17 per cent rate conditional on India reaching an agreement responsive to the excess-capacity findings.

The India proposal describes the duties as net of existing Section 301 tariffs and provides exemptions for certain goods. Neither the proposed 25 per cent rate nor the conditional 17 per cent figure should therefore be treated as a simple addition to existing Section 301 duties.

New Delhi rejected the excess-capacity finding and said trade concerns should be addressed through bilateral negotiations.

"India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, describing the position it presented during the investigation.

The ministry said it was examining the US notice and remained committed to an early conclusion of the India-US bilateral trade agreement.

"It has been India's position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations," it said.

The investigations began on March 11 and covered 16 economies. USTR announced findings concerning 14 on Wednesday. Mexico and Norway were not included in this list.

Written comments and requests to appear at public hearings are due January 5, 2027. Hearings begin January 25 and will continue as needed. The proposed rates remain subject to review, with no final implementation date announced.