MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Eighteen years after the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Chief Ministers of several states on Thursday including CM Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the innocent civilians and brave security personnel who lost their lives in the attacks, remembering their sacrifices and reiterating the need for national unity and a strong resolve against terrorism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described terrorism as humanity's greatest enemy and said that a united India remained committed to eliminating the threat through a zero-tolerance policy.

"Terrorism is humanity's greatest enemy. Humble tributes to all the innocent civilians and brave security personnel who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. 'New India' is committed to eradicating terrorism with complete unity, strong resolve and a policy of zero tolerance towards it," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid homage to the victims and security personnel who fought the terrorists during the deadly attacks in Mumbai.

"Humble tributes to the brave heroes who laid down their lives defending Mumbai against the 26/11 terror attacks, and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives," Fadnavis said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma remembered the civilians killed in the attacks and expressed deep respect for the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the country.

"Heartfelt tributes to the innocent civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, and deepest respect to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, displaying indomitable courage and valour in defending the nation," he said.

He added that the courage, sacrifice and devotion of the security personnel would remain alive in the hearts of the people, and the country would always remain indebted to them.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid tributes to the civilians and security personnel who lost their lives in the attacks. He said the anniversary served as a reminder of the need to remain alert and united against terrorism.

"Countless tributes to the brave soldiers and civilians who lost their lives defending the nation and humanity in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. This day also reminds us of our resolve that we must all remain vigilant and united against terrorism at every moment to preserve the nation's identity and integrity. Our unity is the foremost foundation of our country's security," he said.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.