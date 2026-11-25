MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 319, as cool weather conditions and relatively light winds continued to pose challenges for pollutant dispersion.

Several monitoring stations across the national capital reported elevated pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 319, followed by Pusa and North Campus, Delhi University, at 302 each. DTU registered 308, while ITO recorded 299.

Other locations also reported poor air quality, including Sirifort (286), CRRI Mathura Road (282), Burari Crossing (289), Chandni Chowk (277), Burari (271), Aya Nagar (262), Bawana (246), NIH Narela (245), Chhawla (243), Rohini (238), Nangloi (237), Nehru Nagar (226), Badarpur (225), Wazirpur (249) and Karala (209).

The elevated pollution levels coincided with misty conditions and shallow fog during the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Winds are likely to remain relatively slow during the morning before gaining speed in the afternoon. The combination of low temperatures, mist and weak morning winds could restrict the dispersal of pollutants, further affecting air quality.

Meanwhile, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continues to remain in force across Delhi-NCR. The measures include restrictions on dust-generating construction activities, intensified road cleaning, regular water sprinkling and advisories encouraging the use of public transport.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the ongoing season, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, dropping to 10 degrees Celsius. This was 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average and 1.2 degrees lower than Tuesday.

The minimum temperature declined by 0.6 degrees at Lodhi Road and 0.3 degrees at the Ridge. Ayanagar recorded a marginal increase of 0.2 degrees, while Palam witnessed no change.

No rainfall was reported at any of the five weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Of Delhi's 59 weather stations, 56 were operational at 9:05 a.m.