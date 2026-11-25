MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenseLashes, a professional eyelash extension supplier, today announced its business supply strategy for 2027, outlining its focus on serving independent lash artists, salons, training institutions, distributors, and beauty businesses through professional supply services, wholesale distribution, and private label solutions.

The strategy brings together the company's professional lash supply portfolio and business-oriented services under a unified framework designed to address the procurement requirements of different professional customers.

Lash Extensions for Different Professional Techniques

Professional lash work calls for different specifications across classic, volume, mega volume, and textured services. Natural lash condition, desired density, and the artist's technique can all influence the appropriate curl, diameter, and length.

SenseLashes offers multiple extension formats to support these needs, including classic trays, volume lashes, premade fans, easy-fanning lashes, brown lashes, and specialty textured styles. This gives salons and training institutions a broader specification range for different service menus and technique practice.

This specification range helps professional buyers stock products around the techniques and services they use most often.









Adhesives and Tweezers Built Around Professional Workflow

Adhesive selection is closely connected to working speed. The SenseLashes range of professional lash adhesives includes different drying times, along with black, clear, and UV-compatible options for different application systems.

Lash artists can compare drying speed and adhesive format according to their technique and working pace.

Tool choice follows the same practical logic. The brand's lash extension tweezers include designs for isolation, classic pickup, handmade volume, mega volume, and premade fan work. Different tip shapes give professionals options based on the task and their preferred hand position.

Together, these three core categories cover the main product decisions artists make before and during a professional lash service.

Professional Supply With Value in Mind

SenseLashes combines professional product choice with competitive pricing for independent artists, salons, training institutions, distributors, and other professional buyers.

Independent lash artists can build kits around their regular services, while salons and training institutions can maintain a wider range of specifications for recurring appointments or education. For buyers ordering at greater volume, the brand's wholesale lash supply range includes extension trays, adhesives, liquids, and accessories.

The company's 0 supports distributors, studios, and lash businesses that want customized cards, packaging, and branded product options.

This combination allows SenseLashes to serve both professionals purchasing for daily application and businesses managing larger supply needs.









About SenseLashes

SenseLashes is a professional lash extension supplier serving lash artists, salons, training institutions, distributors, and beauty businesses. Its portfolio covers professional lash products, application tools, wholesale supplies, and private label services.

CONTACT: Vanessa Liu,...