MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Schools in the Tiruchendur area of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district were ordered closed on Thursday after hours of heavy rain left their grounds waterlogged.

Rain began around midnight and continued into the morning, prompting District Collector Vishu Mahajan to declare a holiday for schools in the Tiruchendur circle.

The closure came as the weather department forecast heavy rain and strong winds in parts of seven Tamil Nadu districts on Thursday.

A low-pressure area extending from the Gulf of Mannar to the southwest Bay of Bengal is influencing the weather over the state, the department said.

In Tiruchendur, water had accumulated on school premises by morning as the overnight rain persisted. The collector's order covers only schools within the Tiruchendur circle. Schools elsewhere in Thoothukudi district fall outside the scope of Thursday's holiday.

Thoothukudi was among 11 districts where the weather department had forecast moderate rain for the day.

Tiruchendur, however, experienced a prolonged spell of heavy rain. It was the accumulation of water on local school grounds that prompted the collector to announce the closure.

The department forecast heavy rain in Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari districts. In three other southern districts -- Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli -- it identified the hilly areas as the places likely to receive heavy rain. Strong winds could accompany the rain in the affected areas during the day.

The forecast for moderate rain extends from the central districts of Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur and Ariyalur to the Cauvery delta.

In the delta, the department said Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam could receive moderate rainfall on Thursday.

Further south, the department also forecast moderate showers in Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, alongside Thoothukudi.

Together, the heavy and moderate rain forecasts cover all or parts of 18 districts, with the heaviest spells expected mainly in southern Tamil Nadu.