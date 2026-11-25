Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Ezra Frech has created history by winning the 35th season of 'Dancing with the Stars', becoming the first Paralympian and amputee to lift the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. The 21-year-old athlete, partnered with professional dancer Daniella Karagach, claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during the finale on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. With the victory, Frech became the first Paralympic athlete and first amputee to win the popular dance competition. As per Variety, he also emerged as the youngest male celebrity champion in the show's 35-season history. The win marks a significant milestone for Paralympic representation on the show. Before Frech, Paralympic athletes Amy Purdy, Victoria Arlen and Danelle Umstead had also competed, with Purdy finishing as the runner-up in Season 18.

Frech and Karagach delivered an impressive performance in the finale, earning a perfect score of 90 out of 90 across their three routines, as per Variety. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded the duo three consecutive perfect scores of 30. One of the most memorable moments came during their emotional freestyle performance to Linkin Park's 'Numb'. Frech began the routine without his prosthetic leg as part of the creative presentation. However, when he attempted to put it back on midway through the performance, the suction mechanism failed, causing the prosthetic to come off during a jump, as per Variety. Frech continued dancing on one leg without interrupting the performance. He even lifted Karagach before quickly reattaching his prosthetic and completing the routine alongside wheelchair dancers.

The victory also marked the second Mirrorball Trophy for professional dancer Daniella Karagach. She previously won Season 30 with basketball player Iman Shumpert. Frech and Karagach finished ahead of Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov, who secured second place. The Season 35 final standings were: Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas The finale also marked the second time in the show's history that American Olympic and Paralympic athletes finished in the top two positions.

Beyond his ballroom success, Ezra Frech is an accomplished para-athlete and world record holder in the T63 classification. Born with congenital limb differences, including the absence of his left knee and fibula, he competes in track and field events for athletes with single above-the-knee amputations. At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Frech won two gold medals. He claimed the men's 100m T63 title in 12.06 seconds and won the T63 high jump with a Paralympic Games record of 1.94 metres. He also holds the T63 high jump world record of 1.97 metres, set at the 2024 US Paralympic Trials, and the US T63 long jump record of 7.05 metres. Frech has won multiple World Para Athletics Championships medals, including high jump titles in Paris in 2023 and New Delhi in 2025. He is also a student-athlete at the University of Southern California (USC), where he became the first above-the-knee amputee recruited to compete in NCAA Division I track and field. (ANI)