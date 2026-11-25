Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): With campaigning for the Tripura Urban Local Body elections reaching its final stage, political parties are making last-minute efforts to woo voters. On the final day of campaigning for the Belonia Municipal Council election, Minister for SC Welfare, Fisheries and ARDD, Sudhangshu Das, expressed strong confidence in the BJP's victory across all 17 wards. Speaking during the campaign, the minister said that over the past three to four days, while visiting different areas of Belonia and interacting with residents, he had witnessed strong public support for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He claimed that people were ready to reject the Left parties and predicted that CPM candidates would lose their security deposits. "Over the past three to four days, having toured the urban areas of Belonia and spoken with the local residents, it is clear to me that the people are ready. They are prepared to completely defeat the Leftists here. I would like to thank everyone for the support they have shown toward the Bharatiya Janata Party. The way people have turned out for every meeting, procession, and gathering—participating with such great enthusiasm- clearly indicates that when the election results are announced on December 2, all 17 BJP candidates across the 17 wards will emerge victorious by a massive margin," Sudhangshu Das said. He further expressed gratitude to the people for their enthusiastic participation in BJP meetings, rallies and processions. According to him, the overwhelming public response indicates that all 17 BJP candidates are set to win by huge margins when the votes are counted on December 2. Through the media, Minister Sudhangshu Das also appealed to the voters of Belonia to come out in large numbers on November 27 and cast their votes in favour of BJP candidates by pressing the button bearing the party's Lotus symbol. He added,“Through you, I sincerely appeal to all the citizens of the Belonia Municipal Corporation and request everyone to come out in large numbers on the upcoming 27th, press the button on the Bharatiya Janata Party's lotus symbol, and ensure our candidates win by a massive margin."

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Teliamura Municipal Council election, the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a colourful vehicle rally, held with great enthusiasm and excitement on the last day of election campaigning. The huge rally, organised jointly by various branches of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, was attended by the BJP's nominated candidates from 11 wards. Present at the rally was Teliamura MLA and Chief Whip of the State Legislative Assembly, Kalyani Saha Roy. Along with BJP workers and supporters participating with e-rickshaws and various other vehicles, a festive atmosphere was created across the entire Teliamura area. The rally started from the Chitrangada Kala Kendra premises in Teliamura and passed through various roads of the Municipal Council area. On the last day of election campaigning, great enthusiasm and excitement were seen among BJP workers and supporters through this colourful rally. The participation of candidates from all 11 wards together in the rally conveyed a message of the party's organisational strength and unity at the final moment of election campaigning, as for the past few days, BJP's campaign programmes, public outreach drives and street meetings had been continuing in various wards of Teliamura centring on the municipal election. However, with this huge vehicle rally on the last day of campaigning, the Bharatiya Janata Party brought its election campaign programme to a close.

On the other hand, with just a few days remaining before the Tripura Municipal Elections scheduled for November 27, a joint flag march was conducted by Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Central Paramilitary Forces across various parts of Udaipur town in Gomati district on Wednesday evening. The flag march was organised to maintain law and order ahead of the elections, ensure voter safety and create a sense of security and confidence among the general public. Those present during the flag march included Gomati District Superintendent of Police Anirban Das, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajib Sutradhar, Udaipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debanjali Roy, Returning Officer and Udaipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tridib Sarkar, Civil Sector Officers, along with other police officials and security personnel. The joint initiative by the state police, central forces and TSR witnessed a strong security presence across various parts of the town. Speaking on the occasion, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tridip Sarkar stated that following the conclusion of the election campaign, the administration has entered the silence period. During this period, area domination exercises and security patrols will be conducted in different areas in coordination with the state police and central forces to prevent any untoward incidents. He further stated that the administration's primary objective is to ensure that voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation and also made it clear that there would be no compromise in ensuring free and fair elections. The flag march was aimed at strengthening public confidence and ensuring a peaceful and secure atmosphere ahead of the November 27 municipal elections. (ANI)