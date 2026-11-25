New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people on Constitution Day, describing the Constitution as a "priceless heritage of Indian democracy" and paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the Constitution would continue to guide the country in realising the resolve of a developed India. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day. On this auspicious occasion, I pay my respects and obeisances to respected Babasaheb and all the great personalities of the Constituent Assembly," PM Modi said. Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, he added, "The gift given by him in the form of the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, which will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a developed India."

The Prime Minister further described Constitution Day as an occasion to honour the makers of the Constitution and reaffirm the country's commitment to its foundational values. "Greetings on Constitution Day, a day to pay homage to the makers of our Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it," he wrote. सभी देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस पावन अवसर पर पूज्य बाबासाहेब एवं संविधान सभा की समस्त महान विभूतियों को मेरा नमन और वंदन। संविधान के रूप में उनके द्वारा दी गई सौगात भारतीय लोकतंत्र की अनमोल धरोहर है, जो विकसित भारत के संकल्प को साकार करने में हमारा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। Greetings on Constitution Day, a day to pay homage to the makers of our Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it. बहुधा बहुभिः सार्धं चिन्तिताः सुनिरूपिताः। कथञ्चिन्न विलीयन्ते विद्वद्भिश्चिन्तिता नयाः॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2026 PM Modi also shared Sanskrit verses in his video post: "बहुधु बहुभिः सार्धं चिंतिताह सुनिरूपिताः Kathanchinna villiyante vidvadbhischintita nayah॥"

India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution, which formally begins with the words“We, the People of India”, came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the birth of India as a republic. November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the historic adoption of the country's Constitution and acknowledge the significance of the document in shaping India's democratic framework.

Congress and Activists Mark Constitution Day

Meanwhile, the Congress will organise massive Samvidhan Raksha Marches across all states on Thursday to mark Constitution Day, as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution, according to an official release. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will participate in the march in Lucknow, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said that every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) would organise the march in its respective state, with Kharge participating in the Lucknow programme. Each march will begin at a statue of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising the Congress party's commitment to protecting the Constitution. Following tributes to the founding figures, Congress workers and citizens will collectively read the Preamble, recalling the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. They will also take an oath to protect the Constitution. Alongside the marches, Congress workers will reach every polling booth under the Vote Rakshak campaign to verify the voters whose names have been deleted from electoral rolls and help them reclaim their right to vote.

Furthermore, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced a 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally in Nagpur starting today. Dipke stated that the organisation would be hosting an event in Nagpur on November 26 (today), on Constitution Day, against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (ANI)