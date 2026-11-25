MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance has said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not under investigation by the Justice Department, dismissing the possibility that the chipmaker's chief executive would need a presidential pardon ahead of his scheduled congressional appearances next week, CNBC reported.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after attending a Thanksgiving Eve meal with troops at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, Vance said he had received assurances from Attorney General Todd Blanche and other national security officials that Huang was not facing an investigation.

"I was told by the Department of Justice and multiple officials in our national security apparatus that he was under no investigation," Vance said.

'No evidence that Huang committed a crime'

Vance's remarks came after President Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that a presidential pardon for Huang was "always an option", although he did not believe one would be necessary.

The vice president dismissed the possibility of a pardon, saying he had not seen evidence that Huang had committed a crime.

"I don't think he needs a pardon at all," Vance said. He added that if evidence of wrongdoing emerged, it would be for the relevant authorities to decide whether to pursue prosecution.

"I haven't seen any evidence again that he committed a crime. And if there is evidence that he committed a crime, then that's up to relevant authorities to actually bring a prosecution against him," the US VP added.

Contradictory accounts over investigation

Vance's comments have added to questions about whether the Justice Department formally investigated Huang over allegations linked to Nvidia 's dealings with China.

Trump had told CNBC earlier that an investigation had been conducted and that Huang had been cleared.

"They did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he, himself, was exonerated," Trump said when asked about Huang's potential criminal liability and whether Nvidia chips had reached China in violation of US export controls.

However, according to a Reuters report, the Justice Department had not conducted a formal investigation into Huang before Trump intervened to encourage Nvidia's board to reinstate him as CEO.

The Reuters report further mentioned that, Blanche had concluded there was no evidence that Huang had violated any laws based on investigations involving Nvidia customers Super Micro Computer and Megaspeed.

Why Huang's return became a national security issue

Huang's departure came after several reports mentioned about him involving in multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman who was allegedly suspected by US officials of working as a spy for Beijing.

The woman, identified as Alice Huang, was an executive at Singapore-based cloud provider Megaspeed.

The reports also intensified scrutiny over whether Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips had been diverted to Chinese companies in violation of US export restrictions, and whether the company should have detected such activity.

Vance said the administration viewed Nvidia's technology as strategically important to maintaining America's lead over China in artificial intelligence.

He said the government wanted to ensure that advanced chips did not reach unauthorised users and expected Nvidia to take compliance with US export controls seriously.

Huang to face US lawmakers next week

The vice president's statements have come just days before Huang is scheduled to appear before US lawmakers over Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed.

According to a report by Associated Press, Huang is expected to attend a closed-door, transcribed interview on December 1 involving three congressional panels -- the House Intelligence Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Select Committee on China.

He is also expected to appear at a public hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.