MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the White House press office, Ukrinform reports.

The latest reunifications bring the total number of children reunited through her humanitarian efforts to 43, the White House said.

“Today, the reunification of nine children with their families occurred with the full cooperation of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. I remain determined to continue my humanitarian work and bring families together,” stated First Lady Melania Trump.

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"Children in this region of the world, like children everywhere, cannot possibly understand why geography and government have put them into the horrors of war. As adults, it is our moral imperative to elevate our children above the divisions that power war in order to restore the simple joys of life, immediately," the first lady added.

This latest humanitarian achievement comes shortly after the First Lady secured a localized ceasefire in Oleshky and the greater Kherson region. The First Lady's intervention saved nearly 800 lives and enabled the delivery of critically needed food, clean water, medicine, and medical assistance.

As reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia would agree to a ceasefire by Christmas. She said talks were underway with representatives of both countries.

Photo: The White House