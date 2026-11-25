MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) US Senator Cory Booker has asked Nvidia to identify the federal officials involved in Jensen Huang's return as chief executive and disclose whether discussions touched on export controls or antitrust enforcement.

The New Jersey Democrat requested a response by December 16 in a letter to Nvidia board Chairman Harvey C. Jones. He also asked the company to preserve relevant records dating to January 1, 2026.

Booker, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, questioned whether Nvidia's market power gave it undue influence over officials responsible for overseeing it.

"The White House's intervention appears to show that dynamic at work," he wrote.

His questions cover communications with federal officials, including assurances President Donald Trump provided about national security and potential criminal investigation or liability involving its CEO Huang.

Booker also sought details of analyses the board received about how Huang's departure or return would affect the company's market position and customers.

He argued that Nvidia's software ecosystem and investments in customers could reinforce its dominance by making it harder to switch to competing chipmakers.

Nvidia announced Huang's reinstatement as president, chief executive and a director on Monday, saying its board voted unanimously after discussions with him.

The company said input from senior US officials gave the board confidence that his return posed no national security risk. It did not identify those officials.

Nvidia also said an investigation by independent directors would continue. The company established that inquiry following reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

Huang supports the investigation and is cooperating, the company said.

The board has separately established a National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Nvidia said it was seeking a chief compliance officer and would continue cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.