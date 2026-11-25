MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced plans to hold a march in New Delhi on Thursday to mark six years of the farmers' movement, which began on November 26, 2020. However, the Delhi Police has clarified that it has not received any application seeking permission for the proposed march and, consequently, no approval has been granted.

On November 23, the SKM announced that farmers would stage demonstrations at around 100 locations across the country to mark the occasion.

The protesters have also planned to submit a charter of demands to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors as part of the nationwide programme.

In the national capital, the farmers are scheduled to take out a march from Mandir Marg to Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, farmers from Haryana are expected to assemble in Bahadurgarh and proceed towards the Tikri border as part of the planned protest.

In a memorandum outlining their demands, the SKM has urged the Central government to honour the written assurances it gave to farmers on December 9, 2021.

The organisation has also called for a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of farmers and agricultural workers who die by suicide.

Another key demand raised in the memorandum is the replacement of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana with a Crop and Livestock Insurance Corporation under the public sector.

The Delhi Police, however, issued a statement clarifying that it had received information about the proposed protest but had not granted permission for the march.

"Information has been received that Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other activists are planning a protest march from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar on 26.11.2026. No application for permission has been received and no permission has been granted for the said march," the police said.

The police further pointed out that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, are currently in force in the New Delhi district.

"Unauthorised gatherings, processions, demonstrations, speeches, sloganeering and dharnas are prohibited," officials said.

"All are requested to comply with the order u/s 163 BNSS and cooperate with Police. Violations will invite legal action," they added.