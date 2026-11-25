- Jules Albert IIISLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --The final walkthrough of a commercial construction project represents an important stage in evaluating completed work before project closeout. During this process, project representatives examine the building, identify outstanding items, review operational requirements, and determine whether additional corrections or documentation are necessary.Jaymar Construction LLC, based in Slidell, Louisiana, is discussing the purpose of commercial construction walkthroughs and how they relate to project completion, quality verification, and the transition from construction to building occupancy.Although a building may appear finished, the completion process involves more than confirming that visible surfaces and architectural features are in place. Mechanical equipment, electrical systems, plumbing fixtures, safety components, and other building elements may require testing, documentation, or additional review.Establishing the Purpose of the WalkthroughA final walkthrough generally involves representatives of the owner and contractor, and may include architects, engineers, construction managers, or other project participants. The participants depend on the project structure and contractual requirements.The walkthrough provides an opportunity to compare completed work with the approved plans, specifications, and agreed project scope. Observations may address visible defects, incomplete installations, damaged materials, or items that require additional attention."Reaching the final walkthrough does not automatically mean every project detail has been completed," said Jules Albert III, owner of Jaymar Construction LLC in Slidell, Louisiana. "The process provides an opportunity to review the finished work, identify remaining items, and establish what needs to happen before the project is fully closed out."Reviewing Architectural FinishesOne portion of the walkthrough typically focuses on visible construction elements. Participants may inspect doors, windows, flooring, wall finishes, ceilings, cabinetry, and other architectural features.The review can identify damaged surfaces, incomplete painting, misaligned hardware, or components that do not function as intended. For example, doors may be checked for proper operation, while ceiling panels and flooring materials may be examined for visible damage.The level of review depends on the project's specifications and the responsibilities established in the construction contract.Evaluating Building SystemsCommercial buildings contain systems that may not be fully evaluated through visual observation alone. Heating and cooling equipment, plumbing fixtures, electrical installations, and building controls may require functional testing or documented verification.Some systems are tested earlier in construction, while others undergo final checks during commissioning or closeout. The final walkthrough may include confirming that required testing has occurred and that unresolved issues are documented.A building's appearance does not establish that every mechanical or electrical system is functioning correctly.Creating the Punch ListOne of the common outcomes of a final walkthrough is a punch list. A punch list identifies work that remains incomplete or requires correction.Items may include damaged finishes, missing hardware, incomplete adjustments, or other conditions requiring attention. Each item should be described clearly enough for the responsible contractor to understand the required action.Punch lists may also identify the location of the issue and establish responsibility for completing the correction. The list is typically reviewed as work progresses toward final closeout.Distinguishing Substantial Completion From Final CompletionCommercial construction contracts often distinguish between substantial completion and final completion.Substantial completion generally refers to the stage when the work is sufficiently complete for its intended use, subject to the applicable contractual definition. Final completion typically involves satisfying remaining contractual obligations, including outstanding corrections and required documentation.These milestones are not necessarily identical. A building may be substantially complete while minor work remains.The precise meaning and consequences of each milestone depend on the contract and applicable law.Documentation and Owner InformationProject closeout commonly includes transferring relevant documents to the building owner. These may include equipment manuals, warranties, maintenance instructions, testing records, and as-built or record drawings when required.Such documents can assist facility personnel in understanding installed systems and future maintenance responsibilities. For example, equipment manuals may identify recommended service intervals and operating procedures.Missing documentation can complicate the transition from construction to ongoing building management.Permits and Required InspectionsGovernment inspections and approvals are separate from a contractor's final walkthrough. Applicable building authorities may require inspections before occupancy or other authorized use.Depending on the project and jurisdiction, a certificate of occupancy or similar approval may be necessary. A successful contractor walkthrough does not replace these requirements.Likewise, issuance of occupancy approval does not necessarily establish that every contractual punch-list item has been completed.Addressing Remaining WorkAfter the walkthrough, contractors generally coordinate completion of identified corrections. Some items may require material replacement, adjustments, or additional subcontractor visits.The owner or designated representative may conduct follow-up reviews to confirm that the work has been addressed. The process should also account for any remaining testing or documentation requirements.Transitioning to Building OperationsCommercial project completion involves transferring responsibility for the building's ongoing operation and maintenance. Facility personnel may require instruction regarding equipment controls, maintenance procedures, and emergency systems.The final walkthrough contributes to this transition by identifying remaining construction issues and supporting the closeout process.Its purpose extends beyond appearance, encompassing contractual requirements, system functionality, documentation, and readiness for the building's intended use.

Morgan Thomas

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Jaymar Construction LLC Outlines the Final Walkthrough Process for Commercial Construction Projects News Provided By Rhino Digital, LLC November 26, 2026, 02:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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