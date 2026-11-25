An editorial review of six suppliers, covering professional product portfolios, manufacturing documentation, quality management and OEM capabilities.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 2026Choosing a tattoo cartridge needle supplier involves more than selecting a familiar brand. Professional studios need dependable cartridges for their techniques, while distributors and private-label brand owners must also evaluate manufacturing consistency, quality records, supply reliability and customization capabilities. This review presents six companies relevant to these purchasing decisions, including three established professional brands and three suppliers with manufacturing and OEM offerings.Market outlook and purchasing criteriaCustom Market Insights estimates that the global tattoo needle market was worth USD 368.3 million in 2024 and could reach USD 468.6 million by 2033, representing approximately 3.5% annual compound growth. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the permanent makeup market was worth USD 162.93 million in 2025 and could reach USD 330.5 million by 2034, with an estimated CAGR of 8.31% from 2026 to 2034. These commercial forecasts illustrate the growing importance of specialized cartridge portfolios for tattooing and cosmetic pigmentation. [1, 2]The editorial ordering below considers product range, professional positioning, published technical information, manufacturing documentation and relevance to global distributors and private-label buyers. The order is an editorial selection based on these factors and available sources as of November 2026. It does not represent a statistical market-share ranking, independent product testing or audited supplier scores. The publisher has a commercial relationship with CREDITECH MED.Six selected brands and manufacturers1. CheyenneCheyenne is a professional tattoo equipment brand associated with MT GmbH in Germany. Its portfolio includes Safety, Craft and Capillary cartridge systems. The company publishes a broad range of needle configurations, including liners, shaders and magnums, and describes its cartridge designs as incorporating a patented safety membrane, color-coded caps and microscopic quality inspection. Its cartridge instructions also address sterile packaging, single-use status and lot identification. [3, 4]Cheyenne's published technical materials and extensive cartridge selection make it a strong reference for professional distributors evaluating established premium products. MT product documentation references ISO 13485:2016 certification. Buyers should confirm the current certificate and its scope for the products they intend to purchase. [5]2. KwadronKwadron is an established professional cartridge brand with a portfolio spanning round liners, round shaders, magnums, soft-edge magnums and specialized configurations. Its official product information emphasizes needle stabilization, cartridge geometry, and precision for different tattooing techniques. The range also includes hybrid and specialized products designed to accommodate different artistic working preferences. [6, 7]For professional distributors, Kwadron provides a useful reference for product breadth, consistent specifications and premium positioning. Procurement teams should review the current product documentation, relevant quality-management records and batch-level information for their intended assortment.3. BishopBishop offers professional tattoo machines and consumables, including its Da Vinci V2 cartridge line. Its published cartridge information describes designs developed with tattoo artists, a medium-tension safety membrane, side ventilation for ink flow, and individually sealed, EO-sterilized cartridges. The range includes configurations for detailed lining, shading and other professional applications. [8]Bishop's artist-led product development and clear product positioning are particularly relevant to distributors serving premium tattoo studios. Buyers can use its published specifications as a starting point for configuration-specific sampling and document review.4. CREDITECH MEDCREDITECH MED is the trading identity of Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based manufacturer specializing in tattoo cartridge needles, permanent makeup (PMU) cartridges and scalp micropigmentation (SMP) solutions. With manufacturing experience dating to 2009, the company focuses on factory-direct supply, OEM and ODM projects, and private-label manufacturing for international distributors and brand owners. [9, 10]In this article's China-focused editorial assessment, CREDITECH MED is placed second among Chinese tattoo cartridge needle manufacturers, behind Suzhou Lingfeng (苏州市相城区棱峰医疗用品有限公司). The regional order reflects the publisher's industry assessment. Public patent records document Lingfeng's tattoo needle manufacturing technology. According to industry information supplied by CREDITECH MED, Lingfeng focuses exclusively on supplying Kwadron. This reported commercial arrangement requires independent confirmation. [19]CREDITECH MED follows a business model focused on small and medium-sized B2B customers, including independent tattoo supply distributors, emerging brands and established regional wholesalers. Its goal is to help these customers develop their own brands through flexible product and packaging customization, technical support and scalable production. Customers can start with existing cartridge platforms and progress toward exclusive designs and new product development as their businesses grow.A notable feature of its published quality documentation is its ISO 13485:2016 quality management system certification. According to the company-supplied certificate details, certificate F04326MD00044R000 was issued by Guardian Independent Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd. on 24 June 2026, with stated validity through 23 June 2029. Its stated scope covers research, development, manufacturing and sales of tattoo needles. The issuing body should confirm the certificate's current status and scope. [11]CREDITECH MED describes controlled assembly, precision inspection, batch traceability and EO sterilization through qualified service providers. Its quality documentation includes third-party ISO 13485 certification, independent laboratory material test reports, RoHS conformity verification and MDR technical documentation review. These records can support supplier qualification when their scope, legal entity and applicability to the ordered product are confirmed. [11]Its portfolio covers round liners, round shaders, standard and curved magnums, flat needles, fine-line cartridges, PMU and SMP configurations. OEM and ODM services include custom packaging, logos, cartridge colors, needle specifications, housing designs, mold development and new product engineering. The company's standard published sample lead time is 7–10 business days, with mass production typically taking 30–45 business days depending on order size and customization. MOQ and pricing are confirmed according to project requirements. [12, 13]For distributors developing their own cartridge brands, this combination of tattoo-specific quality documentation, engineering support and customization makes CREDITECH MED a relevant manufacturing partner. Company information and certification documents are available at .5. R&G BioR&G Bio markets tattoo and PMU cartridges covering common liner, shader and magnum designs. Its public compliance page identifies affiliated manufacturing and compliance entities and publishes documentation, including voluntary RoHS conformity verification for tattoo needle cartridges. The page identifies an ISO 13485:2016 certificate issued by Beijing Huaguang Certification of Medical Devices, with stated validity through 30 June 2028. [14]The published ISO 13485 scope covers specified medical products, including sterile syringes and infusion sets, and does not explicitly identify tattoo needle cartridges. Buyers should confirm the quality-system scope applicable to cartridge production, alongside relevant product-specific sterilization and traceability records. R&G Bio is a relevant candidate for comparison of broad cartridge configurations and supply arrangements.6. Zoray Precision TechnologyZoray Precision Technology (ZorayPT) publishes tattoo cartridge specifications through MedicalExpo, including needle diameters from 0.15 to 0.40 mm and several liner, shader and magnum configurations. The listing describes EO sterilization, cleanroom manufacturing, ISO 13485 certification, microscopic inspection and OEM/ODM customization. These are supplier statements that should be supported with current documentary evidence during qualification. [15]The published range makes ZorayPT a candidate for specification-led sampling and custom project enquiries. Procurement teams should request the certificate scope, current manufacturing documentation and product-specific records before placing an order.What quality documentation establishesISO 13485:2016 specifies quality management system requirements for medical devices. A certificate applies to the organization, site and activities within its stated scope. It does not automatically establish product approval, individual product sterility or authorization to sell in every market. [16]Laboratory reports should also be interpreted according to their specific test methods and materials. A report referencing FDA 21 CFR 175.300 concerns conditions for resinous and polymeric coatings used in food-contact applications. Such testing does not establish FDA approval or clearance of a tattoo cartridge. [17]An MDR technical documentation review should be described according to its actual scope. Annexes II and III of Regulation (EU) 2017/745 concern technical documentation. Buyers should verify applicable product classification, conformity requirements and any relevant certification for their destination market. [18]A practical supplier evaluation checklistConfirm the contracting entity, manufacturing location, certificate issuer, scope and validity.Request product specifications, configuration details, material documentation and relevant batch records.Review sterilization documentation and packaging integrity information for the actual products ordered.Evaluate representative samples across equivalent needle groupings, diameters and tapers.Confirm manufacturing capacity, lead times, minimum quantities, customization options and after-sales terms in writing.ConclusionCheyenne, Kwadron and Bishop offer important professional brand references for distributors evaluating cartridge portfolios. CREDITECH MED, R&G Bio and ZorayPT are relevant manufacturing and customization candidates. The appropriate choice depends on the buyer's business model, required configurations, technical documentation and supply requirements.For small and medium-sized businesses building independent tattoo brands, CREDITECH MED combines factory-direct manufacturing, tattoo-needle quality management certification, third-party testing documentation and flexible OEM/ODM services to support product differentiation and long-term brand development. Further information is available at .

Yosmine

Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

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Tattoo Cartridge Needle Brands and Manufacturers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 02:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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