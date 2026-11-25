MENAFN - IANS) New York, Nov 26 (IANS) The United States has proposed new tariffs on Brazilian imports, including a 10 per cent tariff on finished aircraft, citing Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday (local time) claimed that Brazil continues exporting significant amounts of out-of-quota sugar and finished aircraft, which are currently exempt from previously imposed tariffs, to the United States.

"Imposing an additional, specific tariff on sugar imports from Brazil and an additional 10 per cent tariff on finished aircraft exports from Brazil is intended to help bring Brazil to the table," Greer said in a press release.

On July 20, the Office of the USS Trade Representative imposed a 25-per-cent tariff on certain goods from Brazil, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian government expressed indignation over a US proposal to impose new tariffs on Brazilian aircraft and sugar.

In a statement issued by the presidential communications office, the Brazilian government said it had been negotiating in good faith with the United States for more than a year over the Section 301 action.

The statement said the United States had committed in August to sending the terms of reference for a possible bilateral economic and trade agreement but had yet to do so despite repeated requests from Brazil.

The Brazilian government said the new tariff proposal was aimed at pressuring Brazil to change its domestic regulations concerning the PIX payment system, digital commerce and preferential agreements, among other areas.

The unilateral decision by the Office of the USTR was unacceptable in the context of ongoing bilateral negotiations, the statement said, stressing that Brazil would not yield to this type of threat.

Brazil will continue to seek a negotiated solution while retaining the option of taking action within the World Trade Organization and not ruling out reciprocal measures, the statement said.